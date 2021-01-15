Although known as “disposable” masks, many people wear mouth and nose protection for several days. That’s not a good idea.

Kassel – In the Corona pandemic is the mask indispensable at all. With a Mouth and nose protection Made of the right material and worn correctly, you can protect yourself and other people.

Next Masks from cotton that are washed, the use of a Disposable mask out plastic at. However, caution is advised. Such Masks are not intended to be worn for long periods of time – they could even be harmful.

Corona: Do not use disposable masks any longer – they could be harmful

Actually, the term “Disposable“-mask already indicate that it is not intended to be used for a longer period of time. Such a Mouth and nose protection usually consists of several layers of microfibers plastic, usually polypropylene, which is obtained from crude oil.

Disposable masks against the spread of the coronavirus should not be worn for long. (Symbol image) © dpa / Matthias Balk

To older ones Masks is visible that they are peeling off. You can “do more Fibers release them as new masks ”, says Robert Landsiedel, deputy chairman of the Society for Toxicology (GT) of the“ German Press Agency ”. As a rule, these fibers do not get into the deeper respiratory tract, but they could “possibly irritate the skin, the mucous membranes and the upper respiratory tract,” explains Landsiedel.

Corona: use disposable mask more often? Researchers advise against it

For one study researchers at the Mainz University Medical Center examined symptoms of an allergic runny nose in 46 men and women who were on wearing FFP masks to be attributed. In her nasal rinse solution one could find polypropylene fibers, some several millimeters long. From the upper respiratory tract, deposited fibers and particles are transported together with the mucus in the respiratory tract through small, flexible hairs (cilia) towards the mouth and then swallowed.

“From the from the Masks released Fibers in our assessment, there is no or a comparatively low health risk; reducing the risks of a infection predominates here by far, ”is the conclusion of the GT experts. Swallowing such fibers also poses a lower risk. However, one must ensure that they are not inferior Corona mask to wear.

Corona masks: be careful if there is no CE mark

Critical are masks that do not match the CE mark are provided. The researchers of the study from Mainz assume that certain FFP masks of this type, more polypropylene fibers would get into the inhaled air stream. These fibers could build up on the lining of the nose and potentially throughout the airways, it said.

The CE mark is not a seal of quality. With this, however, the manufacturer promises that its product meets European requirements. To what extent incorrectly marked or poor quality Masks as protection against corona are sold in this country is unclear.

Corona: Be careful with mouth and nose protection – do not wear disposable masks more often

You also have to consider that the Mouth and nose protection In addition to bacteria and viruses, it also keeps particles and fibers out of the air that without mask would be included, so the Researchers at the University of Mainz.

The amount of fibers absorbed from masks can certainly exceed that of fibers from textiles to which we are constantly exposed under certain circumstances – for example at workplaces where breathing masks have to be worn permanently, but are “by professionals who wear breathing masks every day no particular health hazards known ”. (Lukas Rogalla with dpa) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

