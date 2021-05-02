I.n India’s capital New Delhi, the mood among the population is depressed. Everyone seems to know someone who is seriously ill with Covid-19 or even died as a result. “In the past few days I have lost many because of Corona who meant something to me,” said Bahadur Singh Verma of the FAZ over the phone from his hospital bed. Now he turn off his phone to protect himself from the bad news.

“I let everyone around me know that I no longer want to be informed about any deaths. I just want to get good news, ”says the 67 old man, who tested positive for the virus himself and suffered from severe breathing problems. “With every breath I took, I didn’t know if I could manage the next one. I had death in mind, ”he says. He couldn’t even speak until the day before.

Anger against the government is growing

Like him, many are currently doing in the mega-metropolis of New Delhi. The health system is collapsing. The crematoria burn so many dead that it rains ashes in some areas of the capital. But because the hospitals are being used far beyond their capacity, many people are now suffering and dying within their own four walls. Families try to get hold of drugs and oxygen bottles at inflated prices on the black market on their own.

Bahadur Singh Verma’s daughter even works in one of the big hospitals. “My daughter warned me not to send anyone there for treatment … It is impossible to get any treatment there. Many doctors and employees have Corona. There are two to three patients in each bed. And the worst thing for the patients in this hospital is that they have to see the constant deaths on their ward, ”says the man.

The anger of the central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also growing under the impression of the dramatic reports. In the social media, the criticism collects under catchphrases such as “#ResignModi” (step off, modes). Opposition politician and former UN Deputy Secretary-General Shashi Tharoor wrote in a comment of a long list of mistakes he believed the government had made. They ignored warnings, pursued an unauthorized strategy, then shifted responsibility to the states and, despite the increasing number of cases, allowed mass sporting, religious and political events.

According to a report by the Reuters agency, a panel of government experts said at the beginning of March that the situation could worsen due to the spread of virus mutants in India. The consortium had also reported on the Indian virus variant B.1.617, which is believed to be responsible for part of the outbreak. The warnings were weakened in later statements. At that time, India had recorded comparatively low infection rates for several months. There was even talk of herd immunity. As a result, people had barely heeded the precautionary measures.