Update from September 2, 2020: This flight caused on weekend caused a stir: around 200 Passengers must after a flight of Greece to Great Britain in quarantine, 16 people were positive to the Coronavirus tested. After a passenger was violent shortly after landing accusations against the crew had risen, now another passenger comments on the Scandal flight.

Like Victoria Webb from London reported to RTL that she was from TUI only five days after Return flight been contacted in their homeland. In the conversation, the 36-year-old now raises serious allegations against the British health authorities. However, Webb doesn’t say a bad word to the crew. Even if many passengers die Masks under the nose or even under the chin, the crew was “very attentive”. In addition, according to the British, it is the responsibility of the passengers, who should now know how to wear a mask correctly.

Corona on the plane: Passenger only finds out about the virus risk on the train

Rather, the 36-year-olds criticize the British Health authorities. They have not contacted Webb to this day, although she had filled out a form on board. She only found out about the disaster flight from the press. On the way back to London she read about it in an article. She was still on the train Train crew been isolated in a single compartment. Five days later, TUI informed them by email. “It cannot be that you go through the Press learns that you have been exposed to the coronavirus, “explains Webb in the interview.

According to RTL, the travel company TUI is concerned about the reports from the plane. Accordingly, all allegations are now being investigated. “Our crew is trained according to the highest standards. We started an extensive investigation because the security risks were not reported during the flight, “RTL quotes the travel company.

Corona outbreak in vacation flyers: flight from Greece ends in disaster – “full of Covidiotes”

Original notification from August 31, 2020: Munich / Cardiff – The next spectacular corona*Outbreak – this time in a TUI holiday plane from Greece to Great Britain. After a flight from the picturesque vacation island Zakynthos to Cardiff in Wales were 16 Coronavirus cases which are brought into connection with the said trip.

Corona outbreak in a German TUI holiday plane from Greece to Wales

The British reported about it The Guardian. Even more: According to the report, seven of the total of 200 passengers were allegedly suspected of having one on the flight itself Covid-19 infection. The passengers had been tested after their arrival in the UK. The 200 passengers on the flight now have to be in quarantine go.

The Travel company TUI Airways announced after the Corona incident an investigation into one of his planes. The question behind it: How did this disaster come about? A British passenger on the flight now raised allegations against fellow passengers and the crew – with sharp choice of words. In focus: the Face masks.

Corona outbreak in TUI aircraft: passenger raises allegations because of face masks

“Many of the people wore the masks under their noses or even under their chins,” Stephanie Whitfield said aloud The Guardian on the radio station BBC Radio 4: “They took off their masks to talk to friends and they walked up and down the hallways to talk to their friends without masks.”

“The great majority” of the passengers were not due to the crew Mask requirement was reminded, she continued: “Next to me sat a man who wore his mask around his chin during the entire flight, and the stewardess spoke to him and said nothing to him.”

Coronavirus in TUI planes: Covid-19 infections on the flight – did passengers not wear face masks?

Whitfield was reportedly in their Corona allegations (and the choice of words) drastically: “The flight was full of selfish ‘Covidiots’ and an incompetent crew who couldn’t care less about it.” (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network

