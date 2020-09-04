When the lockdown began after the Corona attack, hackers around the world started a bigger attack than the Corona. In India, they attacked almost every area, with cloning of social media profiles of people being the most common. Even today, almost every day someone in Facebook’s friend list is seen putting a status that the profile has been cloned, don’t ask for any money in my name. The Cyber ​​Cell of Madhya Pradesh Police says that 40 percent of the complaints of cyber attacks came to them during this time, cloning social media profiles. Many of his own officers’ FB profiles were cloned. By cloning the profile of an SP posted near Indore, the miscreants cheated ten thousand rupees from their second SP friend.

Laptop to mobile

Neither the common man nor the governments have been able to escape the cyber attacks in the Coronary period. The Government of India reports that it has caught six to eight such websites which are cheating people, similar to the PM Cares Fund. So far, more than eight thousand people have received such complaints, according to which they sent money to the fund, but where the money went, nothing is known. IBM reports that since the time Corona took control of the world, worldwide cyber attacks have recorded a direct increase of 4600 percent. A Microsoft report said that during the Coronaco, hackers targeted 90 percent of the business worldwide, with 28 percent of them succeeding.

The end of March saw a lockdown in India and in the first week of April, cyber attacks increased by 260 percent. This time, these attacks are not limited to the metros. K-7, a cyber security firm, while arranging security in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, found that 250 out of every ten thousand users had serious cyber attacks. These attacks happened not only through fake emails and fake websites, but also through mobile phones. In lockdown, most people started work from home, with their computers or laptops connected to their computers in the office via the remote. Hackers specifically targeted this remote system and arbitrary ransom recovery by leaving the remote access trojan. According to a report in April, people trapped in these rounds had paid a ransom of more than eight crores by then.

Last month in Ahmedabad, police arrested three teenagers aged 18-19 in Chandlodiya. These people had charged Rs 18 lakhs from 1100 people by offering fake discounts through the mobile app Telegram. He did this in four months of lockdown. Kerala became the initial center of cyber attack in lockdown, but by the end of the second month, like corona, cyber attacks also spread throughout the country. By July, more than 13 thousand cases had been filed in Gujarat. The maximum number of cases were filed by people in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Lawsuits are filed in cyber attack only when people suffer a fair financial loss. The Gujarat police also caught a gang who were cheating for online loans in Delhi-NCR, that too in dollars. He used to offer loans on mobile and used to take all the details of the snare through KYC and withdraw money from his account. Till June, more than 14 thousand such cases were filed in Delhi.

Lockdown made mobile phones in the hands of the easiest and biggest victims of cyber attacks. Hackers targeted numerous online classes. There were many reports of running porn clips in moving class from Delhi and Chandigarh. There was no loss to the gardener but it had a very bad effect on the children. On the other hand, hackers targeted the mobiles of other people through apps. Google and Apple, which run the app store, recognized the trick of hackers and during this lockdown they also banned many apps. Despite this, these hackers found another way and they started advertising in mobile-driven apps. Through this, he burglarized mobile phones. This burglary is still going on, due to which the legal battles of apps developers across the world are going on with Google and Apple.

Create unified command

Prior to the lockdown, India was at number seven and eighth in the list of top ten for hackers, but now it has been ranked second and third after lockdown. It has been observed that a centralized system works better in dealing with cyber attacks. The United States, Singapore and Britain have single umbrella organizations to deal with such attacks, whereas in India it is not. In India alone, the central government has 36 separate central offices to deal with cyber attacks – each ministry having its own cyber security body. Each state has its own CERT body. There is a huge lack of coordination among them. Because of this, cyber attacks could never be properly dealt with. If India is not to be allowed to become a haven for hackers, then the government will have to bring all its cyber security institutions under one roof, just like America-England. Otherwise, work from home is still going on, many online classes are also on and there is an open field in front of hackers. They know that cyber literacy in India is just 25 percent.