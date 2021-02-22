Many countries find it difficult to get corona vaccines. China donates or sells its vaccines to these countries. It is a successful vaccination diplomacy that the West is suspicious of.

Munich / Beijing – The corona pandemic has produced a lot of new words. One of them is “vaccination diplomacy”. It describes how countries want to ensure good relationships with their vaccines given the global shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. China is particularly active in this field. The country sells and donates its vaccines developed by three corporations all over the world – including Europe. “China has donated vaccination doses to 53 countries and sold vaccinations to 22 countries,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday. Years ago, China had already announced the concept of a “Health Silk Road” – as part of its international infrastructure program “New Silk Road”.

The West views China’s vaccination diplomacy, like Russia’s, with suspicion – for geopolitical, not health-political reasons. “From Brussels or Washington, the global use of Chinese vaccines is inevitably seen in the context of the rivalry between great powers,” says Jacob Mardell, analyst at the Mercator Institute of China Studies (MERICS). But the problem in the recipient countries is usually simply the urgent need.

Corona vaccines: uneven distribution in the world

According to a report in the respected medical magazine The Lancet have become rich industrialized countries 70 percent of the vaccines expected to be available in 2021 secured – at least 4.2 billion cans. However, only 16 percent of the global population live in these states. The Aid organization Oxfam warnedthat by 2021, only one in ten could be vaccinated in 70 poor countries. The Covax initiative, which on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO) is to provide vaccines as evenly as possible, is starting too slowly and urgently needs additional vaccine doses.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier therefore called on the richer nations on Monday to give some of their corona vaccine quantities to poorer countries. This is a question of humanity and “our own standards.” Steinmeier warned that those who now refuse the necessary solidarity should not be surprised if other countries use this vacuum with supplies for their own purposes. “The pandemic is also a geopolitical moment with enormous consequences for our future and the role we will play in the post-pandemic world.”

At the Munich Security Conference, French President Emmanuel Macron also called for vaccines to be dispensed. In Africa around 13 million doses are needed to vaccinate health workers, which the West can and should deliver: “If you just give the affected countries money, they will order the vaccines in China or Russia.” The WHO also called on governments to “look beyond their own borders” and share vaccine doses with Covax. Meanwhile in Beijing Foreign Office spokesman Wang Wenbin announced on Monday that he would donate vaccine to another 19 African countries. China joined Covax rather late and has so far committed ten million vaccine doses.

China’s corona vaccine: Already delivered to Hungary, Serbia and Belarus in Europe

In Europe, Serbia has so far received the most vaccine from China with 1.5 million doses of Covid vaccine from the state company Sinopharm and was therefore able to present a high vaccination rate. When the first Sinopharm vaccine doses arrived, President Aleksandar Vucic criticized the EU and Covax. They would not have delivered a single one of the vaccine doses promised. “The rich and the richest only save themselves and their loved ones.” For China, the good diplomatic relations with EU candidate Serbia are quite useful.

In addition, EU member Hungary – deliberately bypassing Brussels – also ordered Sinopharm vaccine in Beijing. 550,000 cans arrived in Budapest on a special plane last week. Hungary had specially sent the machine to Beijing. Beijing has also delivered vaccine to Belarus. At the 17 + 1 conference between China and Central and Eastern Europe, President Xi Jinping offered further vaccine deliveries.

The first batch of the corona vaccine from China arrives in Hungary. The country ordered past Brussels directly in Beijing. © Zoltan Mathe / picture alliance / dpa / MTI / AP

The first three countries in Africa to get the Chinese vaccine were according to the official news agency Xinhua Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea. In some developing countries, especially in Africa, the Chinese vaccines are the most important pillar of the vaccination effort. Often – as recently in Argentina – China’s vaccines have been approved with emergency approvals, because the countries did not want to waste time with the lengthy series of tests.

China as a rescue in a vaccination emergency? “It was the only choice”

“When it comes to the driving forces behind the sales contracts with China, the picture emerges as a satisfactory solution that meets extreme demand. China, and now Russia, win sales contracts simply because they can deliver, ”Mardell says. “I keep hearing the same thing from experts and locals in countries that vaccinate people with Chinese vaccines. All of them tell me from Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates: This was not a political choice; it was the only choice. ”

Experts criticize that the Chinese companies Sinopharm and Sinovac do not handle their data particularly transparently. But there have been no reports to date that anything is wrong with the effectiveness of their vaccines – which is good news for now.

Donation from China: 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived at Harare airport in Zimbabwe in mid-February. © Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / picture alliance / dpa / AP

China’s vaccination diplomacy: more exports than vaccinations at home

It is surprising that China apparently exports more vaccines than it does at home. Given the persistently low number of cases in China, Beijing sees more scope for exports than the US or Europe. On February 9, the country had, according to the Covid Vaccine Tracker the news agency Bloomberg 40.5 million vaccinations administered at home – that is 2.9 doses per 100 inhabitants. According to a Hong Kong report, the country was in mid-February South China Morning Post but already 46 million cans have been exported or donated.

For comparison: In Germany it was loud Bloomberg-Covid Vaccine Tracker on Sunday 5.86 doses per 100 inhabitants, in the USA 19, in Serbia 18 and in Israel 78.8 – regardless of whether it is the first or second dose. In Bangladesh, however, it was only 1.1 and in Indonesia 0.74 cans. According to this, Germany is only slightly behind other – not all – EU countries. The real gap is between the global north and south. (ck)