The flight of stairs is no indication of real energy. The alliance of opposition to corona rules and right-wing radicalism should be taken more seriously.

A picture goes around the world. It shows German right-wing radicals attempting to break into the Reichstag building. Are we that time again? Do neo-Nazis threaten German democracy? Have the judiciary and the police failed, are the politicians sleepy-headed?

Chamber. The disgusting scene is undoubtedly a propaganda success for the right-wing, who lead them to believe that they are indeed a serious power factor. But in fact the AfD has lost popular approval in all surveys in recent months. The fact that right-wing extremists with the Reich flag managed to climb a few steps is not an indication of their real drive, but rather of their skill.

On the contrary, the photos are also proof that the liberal democracy works, which does not turn its opponents into martyrs with the use of firearms and water cannons. Even if it was perhaps not the most skillful police tactic that resulted in these images. More dangerous than such actions are physical attacks on migrants and Jews, as they happen almost every day – and are mostly ignored.

The concoction from confused also appears to be taken more seriously Opposition to corona rules and organized right-wing radicalismthat was shown at the weekend in Berlin. The range of models ranged from Mahatma Gandhi to Adolf Hitler. And as paradoxical as it is, there are similarities. One of them is ignorance of scientific knowledge, another is the tendency to suspect a conspiracy against a people known as good per se, and the third is the hatred of those who think differently.

That is why the mass of opponents of pandemic measures does not consist of neo-Nazis. But the corona crisis has given birth to an irrational movement that is not always accessible to argument. The virus looks comparatively sympathetic.

These people are still allowed to demonstrate. Even those who are of the firm opinion that the earth is a disk and the moon a lantern can take to the streets for the preservation of these imagined cosmic values. The right to demonstrate applies to everyone, regardless of how strange their slogans sound, at least as long as they do nothing forbidden. And if demonstrators, as happened on Saturday, fail to comply with the relevant rules for protection against the pandemic, then a gathering will be broken up by the police.

With the right-wing radicals from the Reichstag, however, a different approach is appropriate.