Around a thousand people opposed the corona deniers on Saturday. Others try “contactless positioning”.

BERLIN taz | The “grandmas against right” from Hamburg – they did not come to the counter-protest on the occasion of the demonstration against corona measures in Berlin last Saturday. The risk of infection for the older women was too great, according to the greeting from “Grandma Maya” from Hamburg-Süd, which an elderly lady from Berlin read on her behalf. “We thank you for your courage to stand against the mob on the street today”, it echoed over the Bebelplatz in Berlin-Mitte, where around 1,000 counter-demonstrators had gathered. “That is an important sign.”

The statement describes the dilemma in which anti-fascist groups currently find themselves, because not only professional politics and the police have difficulties dealing with the “Coronademos”. Even the far less resource-weaker civil society initiatives in Berlin, which have been organizing the counter-protest since the protests began in April, are reaching their limits.

While right-wing mobilization in the capital continues, the conditions for counter-protest remain difficult. Because alliances like “Stand up against racism” want to show themselves responsible in the pandemic and protect Covid-19 risk groups, which is precisely why they are refraining from nationwide calls for counter-demonstrations. Rather, the committed Berliners are increasingly trying out “contactless positioning”, for example through banners in public spaces and campaigns in social media.

On Saturday, however, the alliances “Grandmas Against Right”, “Stand Up Against Racism”, individuals and left-wing autonomists also proved that responsible counter-protest is possible on site.

Preparations for October 3rd

Because anyone who wanted to go to Bebelplatz in Berlin-Mitte could only do so with mouth and nose protection – the stewards took care of that. In the numerous speeches, the mask was also explained as a political symbol for the “distance against the right”. The necessary distance was also regularly pointed out, and many participants wore two meter long red and white ribbons on their wrists to demonstrate the right amount of distance. There was enough space for the approximately 1,000 demonstrators.

Originally, this central counter-rally was supposed to take place in front of the memorial for the Sinti and Roma of Europe murdered under National Socialism, opposite the Reichstag building. An unclear security situation and police tactics had led to the decision to demonstrate at Bebelplatz instead. Threats from Nazis and conspiracy theorists to attack the rally at the memorial also led to this decision, says Ulf Balmer from the platform “Berlin against Nazis”. The events at the Reichstag showed that the concern was well founded.

Nevertheless: “In contrast to the march on August 1st, the counter-demonstrators did not have to feel humiliated this time,” Balmer explains to the taz. “Even if the initiatives consciously decided against a competition with the right, the counter-protest was clearly visible this time.”

On October 3rd, Balmer said, the next counter-protest is due. And next Friday the “Grandmas Against Right” will meet for their monthly vigil at Alexanderplatz. Tireless.