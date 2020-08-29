Friedrich Hegel would have been 250 this week, Christoph Schlingensief died ten years ago. What would both of you say today?

Two prominent anniversaries fell this week: Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel would have been 250 years old, Christoph Schlingensief’s death was the tenth anniversary. Two minds that you would love to bring back to life and ask about the state of the world.

What would Friedrich Hegel say about the fact that the concept of freedom has become the permanent lollipop of the corona denier movement, which wants to claim this freedom for itself alone, interprets it arbitrarily and egocentrically – not shaped by reason?

People who want to misunderstand this society and its laws either as an industrial accident or as an unlawful restriction of their freedom, but in no case as making it possible. That is why they prefer to fall into premature obedience when radical rightists call for a “storm on Berlin” – as if they were all serviced by the bread price and not mostly small minds dissatisfied with their overall situation.

Ironically, Hegel’s native city of Stuttgart had to serve as a backdrop for “lateral thinking” several times, which was saved to the extent that the cabaret artist and studied philosopher Florian Schröder recently performed there. He was invited on the assumption that they were on one side because they had obviously misunderstood an appearance by Schröder on a comedy show on the NDR. (Sigh. And: Aha! So you watch mainstream media after all.)

dialectic

Schröder stepped out of the comfort zone and initially feigned sympathy before dismantling one claim by the corona deniers after the other. He also talked about Hegel, and the initial applause turned into boos, because there was still this dialectic, lateral thinking in the better sense: “Freedom means accepting meaningful restrictions and enduring someone like me.” You can watch the video of this performance still look at the Internet, it’s worth it.

What would Christoph Schlingensief have made of the topic – and of many others? I would like to know what he would have to say about this crazy year 2020. Also to the fact that there are exciters in the cultural scene today in the person of a malicious comedienne in Versace, who make cheap, predictable jokes, preferably about Jews and the “erection of the black member” – with which they only unmask stereotypes and by no means what they say wanted to reinforce -, repudiated himself.

Whereby this “cancel culture”, which has replaced the slightly grayed persona non grata, in her case – as in so many others – consisted in the fact that her recently published debut novel was now even more discussed in the feature sections, mirror and SZ magazine drank sparkling wine and white wine spritzer with her and the unloading of a Hamburg literature festival generated more attention than even the most blatant Schlingensief appearance would have been able to: provocation not as a means, but as an end.

In the meantime, over in the US, everything’s completely twisted anyway. President Donald Trump’s campaign warns of the “nepotism” of the Democratic Party’s opponent, Joe Biden, while almost all members of the Trump family were represented on the list of speakers at the nomination party convention: Donald Jr. on Monday, Melania’s wife on Tuesday Children Eric and Tiffany, daughter-in-law Lara on Wednesday, favorite daughter Ivanka on Thursday, who has her own post in the White House. And who, like her father, dared to put her campaign speech where it didn’t belong: on the sacred lawn of the White House. Another tenet of US democracy – shredded.

Wisconsin

Meanwhile, in the city of Kenosha in Wisconsin, unbelievably bad scenes are taking place, which show, as if under a magnifying glass, how things stand in this country after four years of Donald “Law and Order !!!!” Trump.

On Monday, another black American was shot by a police officer with seven shots in the back. Seven. In the back. Armed vigilante groups, one of whom, only 17 years old, shot two demonstrators with his assault rifle and injured another, gathered to allegedly “protect” against riots during the Black Lives Matter protests of the following days.

The election campaign, meanwhile, has come down to this completely serious message from New York Times: “After Vice President Mike Pence attacked ‘Joe Biden’s America’, Mr Biden said ‘Donald Trump’s America’ was the greater danger.” How nice if this were all just a Schlingensief production.