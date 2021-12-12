Home page politics

Saxony, Bennewitz: Police officers observe several people forming groups. © Tobias Junghannss / dpa

Corona protests escalated several times over the weekend in the east. 14 police officers injured people in Thuringia. There were clashes in Saxony for two evenings in a row.

Bennewitz – Protests against corona measures escalated several times over the weekend in Germany. The situation was particularly severe in places in eastern Germany. In response to the dissolution of protests with attacks on police officers in Bennewitz near Leipzig, 350 opponents of Corona measures protested and rioted again on Sunday evening. Two journalists were assaulted, as a police spokesman said on Sunday evening. There were also clashes in Greiz in Thuringia.

Bennewitz (Saxony): Corona protests escalate two days in a row – “Attack police officers”

The collection was dissolved shortly after it began. Some of the group’s personal details were recorded after there were administrative offenses, insults, crimes of bodily harm and resistance to police officers. More details should follow in the course of the evening.

The protests were called on social media after two police officers and two demonstrators were injured in the Bennewitz district of Schmölen on Sunday morning. Around 25 people had gathered there, which is not permitted according to the Corona Emergency Ordinance. The police then determined the identities of the participants. “They behaved extremely uncooperatively, did not follow the instructions and attacked the police officers,” said spokesman Chris Graupner. The situation could only be brought under control through “a robust approach” by the emergency services. There were three criminal complaints.

Corona demo in Thuringia gets out of hand: 14 injured police officers, 44 criminal proceedings

According to the police, 14 police officers were injured during protests against the corona policy at the weekend in Greiz, Thuringia. After calls on social media, up to 1000 people gathered there on Saturday, the police said on Sunday. At a bridge in the city area, they formed an elevator, which the emergency services stopped. Protesters tried to break the police chain. The police, who were in large numbers and also had a water cannon ready, then used pepper spray.

Video clips distributed on Twitter showed how protesters wrestled with the emergency services to break through the cordon. A photographer from the German press agency on site reported an aggressive mood. Firecrackers would be set off, a police officer was pelted with a bottle and hit in the foot. A thermos was also flown in the direction of the emergency services.

Two of the injured police officers are temporarily no longer fit for duty, the police said. An injured officer was temporarily treated in the hospital. Police identified 207 protesters, issued 108 dismissals and initiated 44 criminal proceedings. In addition, there were 47 proceedings for administrative offenses.

Corona protests in Germany: Interior Minister Faeser appeals to demarcation to the right

There were several corona demonstrations in Bavaria over the weekend. There were no major escalations, but the police intervened several times because of rule violations – among other things, according to the police, a woman had presented a forbidden symbol.

The new Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) * called on participants in protests against the Corona measures to separate right-wing extremists and so-called Reich citizens more clearly. “Right-wing extremists and citizens of the Reich are trying to enforce the movement in order to pursue their own goals,” Faeser told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Unfortunately, the bourgeois demonstration participants still do not set themselves apart from these people.” (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.