Mr. Ginsburg, how are the pictures of the black-white-red imperial flags in front of the Bundestag rated by the supporters of the imperial citizen scene?

One could really get the impression that the demonstration against the Corona measures on Saturday was a monstrous conception of the Reich citizens: the flags, all the rhetoric and aesthetics, the attempted “storm” on the Reichstag. We are dealing here with a symbolic victory. And this coup was achieved solely because we – politics, media, society – have only dealt with the conspiracy ideological scene selectively for far too long. That is why we now have difficulty in explaining how it could have come to this in the first place, and we are amazed at the mixing of right-wing extremists with seemingly ordinary citizens. The scene benefits immensely from this.

In what way?

While we are still working on which groups come together to explain who is the citizen of the Reich, who is the right-wing extremist, who is the Hare Krishna hippie and who is the sad person who worries about his existence, the scene can be larger Work homogeneity.

But it is not a bad thing not to lump all the demonstrators together.

The neo-Nazi with the right-wing rock shirt who raises his arm in the Hitler salute, of course, we have to meet differently than the desperate person who is one of the losers in the corona pandemic. But what pulls people onto the streets functions as an ideology quite homogeneously.



In 2017, the author and director Tobias Ginsburg researched for eight months with a cover identity in various Reich citizens’ municipalities and published his experiences in a book.

Image: TLZ / Fabian Klaus





How?

In Germany we have the situation that conspiracy theories, however different they may be, are usually always embedded in the system of right-wing extremist conspiracy ideology: the idea that there is a conspiracy against the German people. Since 1945 there has been the right-wing extremist idea that the German Reich must continue, that the Federal Republic is not legitimate and that this republic, with its pluralism and openness, is part of a large conspiracy. And this narrative is enormously connectable.

Do you also mean: compatible with Corona?

For the mechanics of conspiracy ideology, there couldn’t be a better subject than a virus that I can’t feel, taste, or understand. When in doubt, I don’t even know anyone who is affected. It’s like a symbolization of how conspiracy ideology always works, be it during the refugee crisis in 2015 or after the attacks of September 11, 2001 – both important moments through which conspiracy theories flourished. Because people didn’t understand – and I’m not at all condescending – the complexity they were facing, they looked for a simpler solution, a simpler struggle between good and evil. If we are now confronted with an invisible virus and at the same time with restrictions on our rights and our everyday life, then this is a perfect scenario for such thought patterns.

Some politicians are now demanding that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution must in future provide a better picture of the situation on the right-wing extremist scene in order to prevent situations like on Saturday. Would that help?