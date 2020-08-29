Well then. Corona demonstrations will take place in Berlin today, Saturday. Many thousands are expected to protest the pandemic restrictions.

For today’s Saturday (August 29th), the organization “lateral thinking” has registered a demonstration against the corona restrictions.

The ban on the meeting has now been overturned by the court, and a complaint by the police has not changed anything.

Thousands of people had already gathered in the capital the day before. How many participants will stand up for their basic rights in Berlin?

The fear is that violent right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists will mix among the protesters who criticize the German government’s handling of the Corona crisis.

Update from 10:08 a.m .: How is the Berlin police preparing for their large-scale operation at the Demonstration against state corona requirements in front? Numerous emergency vehicles were already parked in front of the Brandenburg Gate early on Saturday morning. “The night was mostly quiet,” said police spokesman Thilo Calblitz. Police forces are already in use at several meeting places.

The lateral thinking initiative is planning a long demonstration and a rally on Saturday morning for which around 22,000 people were registered. The meetings can take place according to the court ruling. The Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg confirmed in the second instance early on Saturday morning that the police ban previously issued does not last. This decision is final.

Corona demo in Berlin: Organizer sends message to those who are prepared to use violence

Michael Ballweg, representative of the “lateral thinking” initiative, spoke out against any exercise of violence in advance. “Those who incite violence do not belong to us,” said the organizer in a video message. He described the court ruling as a “success for basic rights”, which one does not have to be approved.

Police officers stand next to police vehicles in front of the Brandenburg Gate and prepare for the protests against the state corona measures. © Christophe Gateau / dpa

Update from Saturday, August 29th, 8.34 a.m .: The controversial one Demonstration march as well as the rally against the Corona policy of the federal government can take place this Saturday in Berlin. The upper administrative court of the capital confirmed in the second instance early in the morning that the ban on the Berlin police was not in effect. This decision is therefore final legally binding.

The main question: will the protests remain peaceful, or are there riots and threats to human life? In previous demonstrations, the Actions to avoid of infections with Covid-19 * from many

Disregarded participants. According to their own information, the Berlin police will be on site with around 3,000 emergency services. One of the main tasks: Should the demonstration participants not follow the Corona requirements hold, they will “evacuate quickly”, it said in a statement.

Corona demo in Berlin: court overturns ban – huge protest expected in the capital

Update, 9:06 p.m .: With regard to the registered Corona demonstration on Saturday called “Fridays for Future“Via Twitter to counter protests. “Of course with distance and mask – and be careful, Corona deniers experience has shown that they are latently aggressive. We don’t leave our city to the Nazis! ”Writes the movement’s social media team.

At the moment it looks like the demos may be closed # Berlin2908 but take place – see you at numerous counter-protests! With distance and mask, of course – and be careful, experience has shown that corona deniers are latently aggressive.

We don’t leave our city to the Nazis! – Fridays for Future Berlin (@FFF_Berlin) August 28, 2020

Update, 8.45 p.m.: The registered rally of around 1500 people on Brandenburg Gate went loud police peaceful, but several appeals to keep their distance were necessary. The police had in the early evening from 120 Participants spoken, but updated the statement around 8.30 p.m.

First report: On Brandenburg Gate in Berlin have already been around on Friday evening A thousand lateral thinkers gathered. Show that rbbReports, one image-Live switch and multiple video and photo posts on the social network Twitter. Also at the Russian Embassy have been loud imageReporter gathered around 150 to 200 people. Apparently, it is primarily about Conspirators and Reich Citizen.

Around a thousand lateral thinkers are already at the Brandenburg Gate. Including imperial citizens and QAnon believers. Gaps are nil. The police have just announced over the loudspeaker that the meeting will be relocated to Potsdamer Platz. # b2808 pic.twitter.com/at96LUgMjQ – julius geiler (@glr_berlin) August 28, 2020

The meeting is one of the organization lateral thinking711 announced online “dress rehearsal” for Saturday. According to the flyer, 25,000 participants are registered.

Corona demos in Berlin: Police lodge a complaint against the administrative court’s decision

Originally the organization for tomorrow one demonstration against the Corona*-Restrictions Registered. The Berlin police banned the demonstration because the officials believed there was a risk that Infection protection rules* would not be complied with. There the police relied on the experience after the Demonstrations on August 1st. More than 20,000 people deliberately disregarded hygiene requirements during their protests. Next Corona deniers and radical anti-vaccination campaigners, there were also many participants with clearly right-wing flags or T-shirts in the crowd.

However, the ban was introduced demonstration on August 29th by the Berlin administrative court tilted. The reason: The applicant provided 900 files and a hundred de-escalation teams and therefore made “adequate precautions”. That the distance requirement was “deliberately disregarded” at the event registered for 22,500 people was not evident. The police now appealed against the decision. The Administrative court announced a final decision for this Friday evening. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

