Thousands of corona deniers of the “lateral thinkers” movement are expected in Stuttgart on Saturday. The police want to intervene in the event of rule violations.

Stuttgart is preparing for several demonstrations against Corona * requirements that are to take place on Saturday – including the “lateral thinking” movement.

A police spokesman has already warned that action should be taken if the infection control rules are violated.

Stuttgart – The Easter weekend threatens to get restless in Stuttgart due to several demonstrations against the Corona requirements and planned counter-protests. According to the city, at least four demonstrations against the pandemic restrictions are planned on Saturday alone, including a rally by the “lateral thinking” movement in the afternoon at 4 p.m. on the Cannstatter Wasen. The organizers are expecting around 2500 participants at this protest, but estimates are currently assuming that there could be significantly more. According to a police spokesman on Thursday, counter-demonstrators are also expected.

There are several hundreds of police officers on duty, it said. The Stuttgart police are supported by the riot police, the Einsatzhundschaft and the criminal police as well as by communication teams and police officers.

Corona demo in Stuttgart on Saturday: Hundreds of police officers in action

Last summer, up to 10,000 people demonstrated on the Wasen am Neckar. Most recently, on March 20, a demonstration in Kassel with more than 20,000 people hit the headlines – only 6000 were allowed. There were sometimes violent clashes. Many participants did not adhere to requirements such as wearing mouth and nose protection. Critics had accused the police of being too cautious at the demonstration by opponents of the corona measures.

The “lateral thinking” movement and its fellow campaigners speak out against the current Corona measures. The movement is being observed by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Baden-Württemberg. The State Office assigns several key actors of the “lateral thinkers” to the milieu of “Reich citizens” and “self-administrators” who deny the existence of the Federal Republic and deny democratic and constitutional structures. The movement rejects these allegations.

Police spokesman for the Corona demo in Stuttgart: “If we have violations, if there is dissatisfaction: we intervene”

The basic right of assembly is particularly protected by the Basic Law, emphasized the city and police in view of concerns about an increasing risk of infection from the protests. It is also deliberately maintained in the country’s Corona regulation. “We have no control, but can only ensure that there is as little interference as possible for third parties, but also for the demo participants themselves,” said Stuttgart’s new mayor Clemens Maier den Stuttgart news. “The bar is very high for a ban.”

A police spokesman also warned on Thursday to comply with the infection protection rules such as the mask requirement and the distance. “If we have violations, if there is dissatisfaction: We step in,” warned Head of Operations Carsten Höfler.

In view of the tension between freedom and restrictions, emergency services were literally sitting "between the chairs", complained Stuttgart police chief Franz Lutz. Protesters shouted at officials to be ashamed of harassing innocent citizens over Corona. Passers-by, on the other hand, asked the police to crack down on those who refused to wear a mask, Lutz said. (dpa / cibo)