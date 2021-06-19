shut down Florian Hagemann

Matthias Lohr



“Lateral thinkers” want to protest against the corona measures in Kassel despite the ban. The police are on site with a large number. All news in the live ticker.

For Saturday (June 19, 2021) three urgent requests for a demo of the “lateral thinkers” in kassel* prohibited by law.

The “lateral thinkers” still want to come and against them corona* Protest measures.

The police have already cordoned off large areas of the city center and are carrying out controls.

+++ 1 p.m .: Business in the city center is largely normal despite the strong controls and the police presence – many shops are open. Occasionally, however, cafes like the Stadtcafé have decided to close on Saturday due to the possible “lateral thinking” demonstration and the “uncertain situation”. On the windows of the café there are posters with messages such as “Keep your distance against the right!” Or “Think instead of lateral thinking!”.

Corona demo: “Should have happened on March 20” – politician praises the police and the city of Kassel

+++ 12.30 p.m .: Water cannons are not only posted on Friedrichsplatz, but also on the Altmarkt, where counter-events are currently taking place. Most of the two dozen participants came by bike to be mobile in case unconventional thinkers gather elsewhere. The left-wing member of the state parliament, Torsten Felstehausen, welcomed how the city and police reacted this time: “That should have happened on March 20th. At that time, the images of lateral thinkers went out into the world from Kassel. There won’t be any today. ”

A total of more than 3,000 police officers are said to be on duty today. That is twice as much as on March 20th. Two cavalry units with 18 horses patrol the floodplain and the Buga. The heat is not a problem for the animals, says one officer, as the floodplain is nicely shaded.

Kassel: arrest at police control – numerous streets closed due to corona demo

+++ 12.25 p.m .: Anyone who wants to cool off in the heat in the Auebad can currently only go there on foot or by bike. According to Dirk Stochla, head of the regulatory affairs department, it will be decided at noon whether and when the Auedamm will also be reopened to car traffic.

The police presence in the city center is enormous. People are checked at numerous entrances. © Matthias Lohr

+++ 11.50 a.m .: As the North Hesse police announced on their Twitter channel, there has already been an arrest. A person had shown the Hitler salute to the police officers at a control point. Whether this is related to the lateral thinker demo is still open.

+++ 11.15 a.m .: The police conduct checks on many of the major highways leading into the city. There will also be significant disruptions in local public transport on Saturday (June 19, 2021). The Kasseler Verkehrsgesellschaft (KVG) has announced that there may be obstructions on all lines, including buses, trams and trams.

Corona demo of the “lateral thinkers”: downtown in Kassel cordoned off – police with large numbers on site

First report from Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10.13 a.m .: Kassel – A total of three planned major events against the corona measures in Kassel have been registered for Saturday (June 19, 2021). However, shortly beforehand these were finally banned by the administrative court. Since some “lateral thinkers” had announced that they would come anyway, the police are preparing accordingly.

The corona demo of the “lateral thinkers” on Saturday (June 19, 2021) remains prohibited. Nevertheless, the police cordoned off the city center in Kassel as a precaution. © Matthias Lohr

The city center around Friedrichsplatz and the town hall have been cordoned off since Saturday morning. A large number of police and a few ambulances are on site. In addition, the one that has been in force since 6 a.m. Mask requirement in the city of Kassel* already strongly controlled. The police are also present at the ICE train station in Bad Wilhelmshöhe. The exits of the A49 motorway are currently heavily controlled by the police. Anyone who leaves the autobahn and drives in the direction of the Auestadion will pass a police check. The vehicles with foreign license plates are waved out.

Corona demo in Kassel: police are preparing despite the ban – strong controls and closings

The floodplain around the orangery remains closed to cars for the time being. If you want to go shopping in the city center despite the heat, you can do so. Given so much police presence, it seems rather unlikely that lateral thinkers will be able to gather there today. Only two counter-demos are to take place from half past eleven on the Opernplatz and on the Altmarkt. The organizers of the Corona demo “Midsummer in Kassel” want despite the ban* announce in the late morning where they want to meet. There is a lot to be said for the Aue and the Buga, as it was called in their Telegram groups.

The floodplain around the orangery in Kassel remains closed to car traffic for the time being. © Matthias Lohr

The last Corona demo on March 20, 2021 in Kassel got out of hand at the time. The police couldn’t control the crowd of out-of-the-box demonstrators. In addition, numerous hygiene and distance regulations were severely disregarded. (Matthias Lohr, Florian Hagemann, Alina Schröder) * hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.