Reich flags in front of the Bundestag – demonstrators without corona protection. The scenes in Berlin at the weekend cause a stir. The Senate reacts, experts warn against radicalization.

After the partially overgrown Corona demos In Berlin at the weekend, politics will take on new ones activities .

In Berlin at the weekend, politics will take on new ones . Was a naturopath to blame for the planned storming of demonstrators on the Reichstag building ?

? The Senate has decided: there will be one for large meetings in the capital Mask requirement introduced.

introduced. Experts warn against one Radicalization of protests and exploitation of attention.

Update from September 1st, 3:23 p.m .: How radical is the movement Corona demos against the restrictions in Germany? At the weekend, many thousands of people gathered again in Berlin, but not only citizens who only expressed their displeasure with the course of the federal government.

Right-wing extremists subvert Corona demo: Pictures are supposed to get people excited

Also Right-wing extremists mingled with the protesters in the capital to abuse the (media) attention for their own purposes. Warns of this scenario Frank Richter, former head of the Saxon State Center for Political Education. He says opposite Deutschlandfunk: “Pictures like the one from the Reichstag building are deliberately produced in order to provoke and to get people excited. The danger should not be trivialized, but also not dramatized, ”warns the non-party member of the state parliament.

Black-white-red Reichsflagge in front of the Berlin Reichstag during the Corona demo at the weekend. © MACDOUGALL / AFP

Corona demo: incident in front of the Reichstag as a mood? Health Minister Spahn appeals

The theologian Richter had already expressed himself critical of the “permanent state of excitement” in Germany and the problem of growing populism, such as the one Frankfurt Rundschau describes *. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn warns the population against the strength of the movement Corona protesters to overestimate – and to equate it with the planned assault on the Reichstag building. This incident should not be understood as an “overall mood in the country”, the Union politician left in ZDF knowledge. At an appointment in Bergisch-Gladbach, the 40-year-old felt the displeasure of many citizens firsthand.

Berlin’s Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) admitted in the ARD Failures in that Police operation on Saturday in front of the Reichstag building. That must be better secured in the future, so his appeal. Politicians and local correspondents warn against creating the impression that Germany narrowly escaped a “coup” like that Deutschlandfunk executes. Ultimately, people were not harmed and weapons none were used.

Jörg Radek, Deputy Head of the Police Union (GdP), warns the population Attention auf: Those who continue to take part in these rallies have to ask themselves whether they want to make common with the right-wing extremists.

Mask requirement after corona demo in Berlin? Senate reacts with a new measure

Update from September 1st, 12:51 p.m .: After the controversial meetings against the Corona measures Berlin has one on the weekend Mask requirement at demonstrations a hundred participants decided. The decision was made by the Berlin Senate, according to information from AFP in his session. At the demos with tens of thousands of people, the distance regulations were not observed in many places.

Berlin’s Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) announced on Monday in the interior committee of the House of Representatives that, together with Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD), a mask requirement would be proposed to the Senate Infection Protection Ordinance change accordingly. The change in the law was “an important signal” to the demo organizers, he said.

On Saturday up to 38,000 people had against them at several events Corona policy of the federal government demonstrated. A demo with 18,000 people had to be dissolved because the minimum distances were not observed and the attempt to have a mask requirement there failed.

Demo against the Corona measures in Berlin: The Senate reacts with a mask requirement – from 100 participants. © John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Meanwhile, Christian Lindner spoke about the federal government’s corona rate in an interview with Münchner Merkur *. The FDP boss has a “bad feeling” with regard to the management of the crisis.

Details of the Berlin demo: alternative practitioner called for a storm with a Trump lie – is the Bundestag “barricaded” itself now?

Update from August 31, 5:30 p.m .: After the Corona demonstrations In Berlin, there is apparently a massive amount of misinformation circulating on social networks. Police in the capital issued a press release on Monday against allegations that a woman had died. Even a pregnant woman and her unborn child were not harmed.

However, the authority admitted it would be in one case internally on suspicion of assault in office determined: A 60-year-old was arrested on Saturday because she did not leave an unauthorized gathering despite repeated requests. An officer hit her in the back with his fist – according to the police, the woman had previously tried to bite a police officer. The protester was “slightly injured”, but had renounced medical treatment, it said.

Berlin – In the assessment of the pictures from early Saturday evening, the political Berlin was largely unanimous: saw “shameful pictures” Angela Merkel’s government spokesman Steffen Seibert. Lamented an “unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy” Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. A group of around 300 to 400 people had on Reichstag building overrun a barrier – Imperial flags were also waved.

Demo in front of the Berlin Reichstag: New details – alternative practitioner provoked scenes

In the meantime, more information about the prehistory of the scenes is known: Videos show that a speaker asked those present to break into the Reichstag building – among other things with the lie, US President Donald Trump * had landed in Berlin, the woman incited the crowd.

According to research by the Berliner Daily mirror was the speaker a “well-known” Naturopath from the Eifel“. She was noticed in social networks by sharing conspiracy ideology and Reich citizen ideology. Berlin’s police chief Barbara Slowik had initially stated that the woman at the microphone had remained undetected. Investigations are now underway against them. In general, the police are investigating Suspicion of a breach of the peace. In social networks there had been calls for a “storm on Berlin” days before – with a clear right-wing extremist undertone.

Reichstag: Only three police officers face hundreds of people – is a new police concept enough?

The woman had also tried to get the demonstrators in motion with another argument: “There are no more police in front of this building!” She shouted. In fact, in the end only presented themselves three policemen towards the onrushing – on Monday they were officially honored by Steinmeier. Seibert thanked them too.

But when it comes to what conclusions to draw from the incident, opinions differ widely. Sends a revised one Police concept, or do we need more far-reaching measures? Thoughts of hard new rules can be heard as well as completely different warnings: The democracy should not barricade themselves in the face of attack by a minority.

Lessons from the demonstration in front of the Reichstag: Herrmann is thinking of a stricter ban mile – Roth contradicts and criticizes Seehofer

The representatives of the first group include the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). He called in an online talk of the image, to consider, Ban miles to expand parliaments and make rules stricter. “There was a good reason in the past that the immediate vicinity of the federal and state parliaments was taboo for such gatherings and events,” he said. The protection of the so-called ban miles could also apply all year round and not just in meeting weeks.

The Bundestag Vice-President saw the situation very differently Claudia Roth (Greens). “We are not a high-security wing,” she said on Monday Deutschlandfunk. “The Bundestag is and will remain an open house that invites citizens who receive guests from all over the world to experience our democracy.” In order to prevent situations like those at the weekend, a security concept is needed. However, Roth sees other dangers: Also Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) I underestimated the mix of demonstrators. It must be made clear “that we a right-wing extremism problem* to have”.

Reichstag: “Do not give mob this power” – heated debates about the ban miles rule, but also a Greenpeace campaign

Roth’s party colleague estimated similarly Robert Habeck the location. But there was also criticism from the FDP. “I don’t think we should give such power to such a mob,” said North Rhine-Westphalia Vice Prime Minister Joachim Stamp of the image with a view to Herrmann’s considerations.

Proportionalities are also heavily debated: The CSU *-Apartment Stefan Müller reprimanded what happened over the weekend on twitter in the same breath with an action in which Greenpeace activists had unveiled a banner on the building – and garnered some heavy criticism, but also approval in social networks. The complained of disproportionate security practice in the Bundestag Independent MP Marco Bülow – He had been checked and “monitored” several times on Friday at an appointment with climate protectors. One day later, the familiar scenes came about.

I was triple checked and monitored because I was at Fri. #reclaimTheHouse including “bad” climate protectors in the #Bundestag invited and these anti-democrats can storm the BT and occupy the ban mile ??? #WTF #Parliament https://t.co/jHLHeOJaFa – Marco Bülow (@marcobuelow) August 30, 2020

“Storm” on the Reichstag and the consequences – now mask plaiting at all demos in Berlin?

Berlin’s Senator for the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD) advocated one in the Interior Committee General mask requirement for demonstrations in Berlin. He announced on Twitter on Monday that he would, in consultation with the Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD), propose to the Senate on Tuesday to adapt the infection protection regulation accordingly: “Mouth and nose protection should be mandatory at meetings.” The current Berlin infection protection regulation writes not before. “

Herrmann also thought of Lessons from the first high phase of the Corona crisis. “We have exaggerated the isolation,” he said, referring to strict rules for example in old people’s homes. “We have to maintain a minimum of human contact, even in such situations.” Angela Merkel had also commented on this topic at her summer press conference.

Another consequence of what happened is debates about Police officers’ duties and rightsattending demonstrations privately. According to reports, three Bavarian police officers appeared in Berlin as speakers. A constitutional judge from Bavaria had also been seen in front of the Reichstag – he confirmed Merkur.de* his presence. (fn / dpa) *Merkur.de and FR.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © MACDOUGALL / AFP