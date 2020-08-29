The Corona demonstration, to which thousands of people are expected, can take place in Berlin. However, many participants do not adhere to the guidelines – the result follows immediately.

For today’s Saturday (August 29th) the organization “lateral thinking” in Berlin a Demonstration against the corona restrictions Registered.

a Registered. The Prohibition of assembly was overturned by court, that also has one Police complaint nothing changed.

was overturned by court, that also has one nothing changed. Thousands of people had already gathered in the capital the day before.

The fear that violent right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists will mix with the protesters has in part been borne out. But there is another reason for that Cancellation of the event.

Update from 2:13 p.m .: The police canceled the planned one Demonstration train through Berlin city center on Saturday not startbecause the minimum distances to protect against infection were not observed and demonstrators mostly none

Wore face and nose masks. After a long wait and negotiations with the organizers, the police finally disbanded the meeting. “Unfortunately, there is no other option,” the police underlined their decision.

The Stuttgart initiative “lateral thinking 711” called for the protests.

Corona demo canceled in Berlin: Very broad mix of citizens

Thousands of participants called on banners for the resignation of the federal government and an end to everyday restrictions because of the Corona pandemic. The posters said “Stop the Corona madness” and “End the Corona dictatorship”. Some demonstrators carried photos of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as well as Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) and the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) – all in prison clothing and with the words “guilty”.

“Stop the corona madness!”: Participants in the demo in Berlin against the corona measures of the federal government. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

AfD politicians and other right-wing groups also had to participate in the Corona demo called. At the Brandenburg Gate and other places, flags with an imperial eagle, T-shirts in Gothic script and other symbols of right-wing extremists could be seen. Overall, however, a very broad mix of citizens gathered, including young and old as well as families with children. Many sat down during the long wait. Protesters complained that they did no distance * adhere to because the police cordoned everything off. In fact, the police didn’t let anyone in to keep it from getting crowded.

Update from 1:18 p.m .: Apparently the police have had enough. Of the Corona demo in Berlin the abrupt end is imminent. The reason was already becoming apparent: many participants were repeatedly noticed by disregarding the distance rules and were not dissuaded by the police. As was now announced on Twitter, the chairman of the meeting was told that the event is canceled with immediate effect.

Corona demo in Berlin: Police have had enough – event dissolved, participants have to give way

Furthermore, all demonstrators are asked to move away from the scene remove. Will the call by the Berlin police be obeyed? It can be assumed that quite a few protesters will oppose this.

Our college. announce the dissolution of the meeting via loudspeaker vans along the former approach route. The wording of the announcement can be found here as a screenshot.# Berlin2908 pic.twitter.com/ozmS2mgRUs – Police Berlin deployment (@PolizeiBerlin_E) August 29, 2020

Update from 12:41 p.m .: In protest against the Corona policy According to police estimates, around 18,000 people have gathered in Berlin-Mitte so far. However, there is still an influx of people on the planned demonstration, the ban on which the court had ruled the day before.

A police spokeswoman also said if the Distance rules because of Covid-19 * the participants are still not complied with and then no masks are worn, it would be “the last resort” not to let the demonstration start and simply dissolve the meeting.

Disregard of the Corona distance rules: Police take action at the Berlin demo

Update from 11.49 a.m .: The protest assembly against the protective measures in the course of Corona pandemic is in full swing. However, there is a setback for the participants in the demonstrations in Berlin: They have to be meticulous Distance rules due to SARS-CoV-2 must be complied with – something that the police have so far unsuccessfully requested. Now there is the receipt – as the emergency services report on their Twitter channel:

The participants of the demo, who were led by Unter d. Linden via Friedrichstrasse, Alex, Leipziger Pl. To the Brandenburg Gate, were asked several times in vain to keep the distance. Therefore, our head of operations now makes wearing the MNS a requirement.# b2908 – Police Berlin deployment (@PolizeiBerlin_E) August 29, 2020

Update from 10:56 a.m .: On the street Unter den Linden in Berlin over 1000 participants have already opposed the demo Corona restriction measures gathered. From there the protest march through the capital to the Tiergarten and to Strasse des 17. Juni. Demonstrators shouted “Open the gate” and chanted “We are the people”.

Corona demo takes place in Berlin: court overturns police ban – host sends message about violence

Update from 10:08 a.m .: How is the Berlin police preparing for their large-scale operation at the Demonstration against state corona requirements in front? Numerous emergency vehicles were already parked in front of the Brandenburg Gate early on Saturday morning. “The night was mostly quiet,” said police spokesman Thilo Calblitz. Police forces are already in use at several meeting places.

The lateral thinking initiative is planning a long demonstration and a rally on Saturday morning for the around 22,000 people registered were. The meetings can take place according to the court ruling. The Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg confirmed in the second instance early on Saturday morning that the police ban previously issued does not last. This decision is final.

Corona demo in Berlin: Organizer sends message to those who are prepared to use violence

Michael Ballweg, representative of the “lateral thinking” initiative, spoke out against any exercise of violence in advance. “Those who incite violence do not belong to us,” said the organizer in a video message. He described the court ruling as a “success for basic rights”, which one does not have to be approved.

Police officers stand next to police vehicles in front of the Brandenburg Gate and prepare for the protests against the state corona measures. © Christophe Gateau / dpa

Update from Saturday, August 29th, 8.34 a.m .: The controversial one Demonstration march as well as the rally against the Corona policy of the federal government can take place this Saturday in Berlin. The upper administrative court of the capital confirmed in the second instance early in the morning that the ban on the Berlin police was not in effect. This decision is therefore final legally binding.

The main question: will the protests remain peaceful, or are there riots and threats to human life? In previous demonstrations, the Actions to avoid of infections with Covid-19 * from many

Disregarded participants. According to their own information, the Berlin police will be on site with around 3,000 emergency services. One of the main tasks: Should the demonstration participants not follow the Corona requirements hold, they will “evacuate quickly”, it said in a statement.

Corona demo in Berlin: court overturns ban – huge protest expected in the capital

Update, 9:06 p.m .: With regard to the registered Corona demonstration on Saturday called “Fridays for Future“Via Twitter to counter protests. “Of course with distance and mask – and be careful, Corona deniers experience has shown that they are latently aggressive. We don’t leave our city to the Nazis! ”Writes the movement’s social media team.

At the moment it looks like the demos may be closed # Berlin2908 but take place – see you at numerous counter-protests! With distance and mask, of course – and be careful, experience has shown that corona deniers are latently aggressive.

We don’t leave our city to the Nazis! – Fridays for Future Berlin (@FFF_Berlin) August 28, 2020

Update, 8.45 p.m.: The registered rally of around 1500 people on Brandenburg Gate went loud police peaceful, but several appeals to keep their distance were necessary. The police had in the early evening from 120 Participants spoken, but updated the statement around 8.30 p.m.

First report: On Brandenburg Gate in Berlin have already been around on Friday evening A thousand lateral thinkers gathered. Show that rbbReports, one image-Live switch and multiple video and photo posts on the social network Twitter. Also at the Russian Embassy have been loud imageReporter gathered around 150 to 200 people. Apparently, it is primarily about Conspirators and Reich Citizen.

Around a thousand lateral thinkers are already at the Brandenburg Gate. Including imperial citizens and QAnon believers. Gaps are nil. The police have just announced over the loudspeaker that the meeting will be relocated to Potsdamer Platz. # b2808 pic.twitter.com/at96LUgMjQ – julius geiler (@glr_berlin) August 28, 2020

The meeting is one of the organization lateral thinking711 announced online “dress rehearsal” for Saturday. According to the flyer, 25,000 participants are registered.

Corona demos in Berlin: Police lodge a complaint against the administrative court’s decision

Originally the organization for tomorrow one demonstration against the Corona*-Restrictions Registered. The Berlin police banned the demonstration because the officials believed there was a risk that Infection protection rules* would not be complied with. There the police relied on the experience after the Demonstrations on August 1st. More than 20,000 people deliberately disregarded hygiene requirements during their protests. Next Corona deniers and radical anti-vaccination campaigners, there were also many participants with clearly right-wing flags or T-shirts in the crowd.

However, the ban was introduced demonstration on August 29th by the Berlin administrative court tilted. The reason: The applicant provided 900 files and a hundred de-escalation teams and therefore made “adequate precautions”. That the distance requirement was “deliberately disregarded” at the event registered for 22,500 people was not evident. The police now appealed against the decision. The Administrative court announced a final decision for this Friday evening. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

