Thousands of lateral thinkers gathered at the Brandenburg Gate on Friday, one day before the planned Corona demonstration. A court had overturned the ban on protests.

The organization Querdenke had registered another demonstration against the corona restrictions for tomorrow.

The ban on the gathering has now been overturned by the court, but the police have appealed against it.

Now, a day before the registered demonstration station, a thousand lateral thinkers have already gathered in Berlin.

Update, 9:06 p.m .: With regard to the registered Corona demonstration on Saturday called “Fridays for Future“Via Twitter to counter protests. “Of course with distance and mask – and be careful, Corona deniers experience has shown that they are latently aggressive. We don’t leave our city to the Nazis! ”Writes the movement’s social media team.

At the moment it looks like the demos may be closed # Berlin2908 but take place – see you at numerous counter-protests! With distance and mask, of course – and be careful, experience has shown that corona deniers are latently aggressive.

We don’t leave our city to the Nazis! – Fridays for Future Berlin (@FFF_Berlin) August 28, 2020

Update, 8.45 p.m.: The registered rally of around 1500 people on Brandenburg Gate went loud police peaceful, but several appeals to keep their distance were necessary. The police had in the early evening from 120 Participants spoken, but updated the statement around 8.30 p.m.

First report: On Brandenburg Gate in Berlin have already been around on Friday evening A thousand lateral thinkers gathered. Show that rbbReports, one image-Live switch and multiple video and photo posts on the social network Twitter. Also at the Russian Embassy have been loud imageReporter gathered around 150 to 200 people. Apparently, it is primarily about Conspirators and Reich Citizen.

Around a thousand lateral thinkers are already at the Brandenburg Gate. Including imperial citizens and QAnon believers. Gaps are nil. The police have just announced over the loudspeaker that the meeting will be relocated to Potsdamer Platz. # b2808 pic.twitter.com/at96LUgMjQ – julius geiler (@glr_berlin) August 28, 2020

The meeting is one of the organization lateral thinking711 announced online “dress rehearsal” for Saturday. According to the flyer, 25,000 participants are registered.

Corona demos in Berlin: Police lodge a complaint against the administrative court’s decision

Originally the organization for tomorrow one demonstration against the Corona*-Restrictions Registered. The Berlin police banned the demonstration because the officials believed there was a risk that Infection protection rules* would not be complied with. There the police relied on the experience after the Demonstrations on August 1st. More than 20,000 people deliberately disregarded hygiene requirements during their protests. Next Corona deniers and radical anti-vaccination campaigners, there were also many participants with clearly right-wing flags or T-shirts in the crowd.

However, the ban was introduced demonstration on August 29th by the Berlin administrative court tilted. The reason: The applicant provided 900 files and a hundred de-escalation teams and therefore made “adequate precautions”. That the distance requirement was “deliberately disregarded” at the event registered for 22,500 people was not evident. The police now appealed against the decision. The Administrative court announced a final decision for this Friday evening. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

