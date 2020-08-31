At the Berlin demonstration against the Corona measures, several Bavarian police officers appeared as speakers. One spoke of an “alleged pandemic”, another referred to conspiracy myths and National Socialism. What are the consequences?

Even after the weekend, the shock at the consequences of the demonstrations against the Corona measures in Berlin is deep: How could up to 400 demonstrators storm the stairs to the Reichstag? Politicians are now concerned with the reasons for this.

B.Ayern’s Ministry of the Interior has carried out an inspection of the appearances of three Bavarian police officers at the Demonstration against the corona measures announced in Berlin. Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) announced this. The freelance journalist Robert Andreasch had previously distributed pictures in which the three police officers can be seen as speakers at the large-scale demonstration of the initiative “lateral thinking 711”.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The speakers are the police chief commissioner Bernd Bayerlein from Weißenburg, the criminal chief commissioner Wolfgang Kauth from Augsburg and the retired police chief commissioner Karl Hilz from Munich. Bayerlein and Hilz had previously appeared at demonstrations by corona skeptics. In addition to people from the bourgeois and esoteric spectrum, numerous right-wing extremists and so-called Reich citizens took part in the Berlin meeting on Saturday. The event was shaped by supporters of conspiracy myths.

Police officers as speakers for the “lateral thinkers” (from left): Wolfgang Kauth, Karl Hilz and Bernd Bayerlein on Saturday in Berlin Source: Screenshots YouTube / watch? V = 6JSZK7VQsOg & feature = youtu.be & t = 10365; watch? v = 6JSZK7VQsOg & feature = youtu.be & t = 11130

In his speech, Kauth spoke of an “alleged pandemic” and called for information not only in “mainstream media”, but also in so-called alternative media. The police officer is deployed in Augsburg in the police station for property crimes. The police headquarters in Swabia North announced that Kauth would be used purely in the office without external contacts until the process was checked.

Bayerlein announced in his speech that he would continue to “fight for justice, for freedom and for the truth”. He had previously performed on August 8 at a demonstration in Augsburg. Through the spread of fear and horror through politics and the media, Germany had developed into a veritable state of informing people, the police officer said at the time. Essential information would be suppressed by the “gap press”.

Here you will find content from YouTube We need your consent to interact with or display content from YouTube and other social networks. Activate social networks

After his first appearance, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Bayerlein, and the then service group leader was transferred to the back office. The police headquarters in Middle Franconia announced that the further behavior of the officer will be included in the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings. Until the assessment has been completed, the officer will not be employed either as a manager or in the service with citizen contact. Most recently, Bayerlein gave an interview to the ideological conspiracy portal “KenFM”.

Hilz appeared with a white rose in hand. “I expect my colleagues who are still on duty to respect the Basic Law and, if necessary, to remonstrate when politicians order things that contradict our fundamental values, our fundamental rights,” he said in his speech. “Wearing masks is enslaved and no longer allows people to communicate normally with one another.”

also read Corona demo in front of the Reichstag

The Research and Information Center for Antisemitism Bavaria recognizes that the use of the white rose is a trivialization of National Socialism. “In doing so, he compares the current measures against the spread of the coronavirus with National Socialism and imagines himself and the ‘protesters’ in the role of the student resistance group of the White Rose,” says the director, Annette Seidel-Arpaci. “This mocks the victims of National Socialism.” At meetings in Munich and Passau, Hilz had previously demanded that a constitution should be submitted to the people for ratification. This refers to the ideology of the so-called Reichsbürger, according to which the Basic Law is not a constitution.

“Policemen have no business there”

“Especially when it comes to Reich citizenship ideology or if the person concerned is to be settled in an extremist milieu, we will pull out all the levers for tough sanctions,” said Bavaria’s Interior Minister Herrmann. Here, the freedom of expression of retired police officers have clear limits. “I have no understanding of anything like that.”

There is also criticism from the state parliament. “Such appearances are extremely problematic, because at the events there is a dangerous mixture of right-wing extremists, anti-Semites, conspiracy ideologues, anti-vaccination and co.”, Says the Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze. “And right in the middle of it as speakers, Bavarian police officers who are actually supposed to defend the free and democratic basic order.” As the employer, the Bavarian Minister of the Interior should have taken clear action earlier and had to do everything possible to prevent such appearances, says Schulze.

also read

“Police officers have no place in a demonstration that is dominated by democracy enemies and Reich citizens,” says Florian Ritter, right-wing extremism expert in the Bavarian SPD parliamentary group. Participation alone is problematic. “The statements made by Mr. Kauth and Mr. Hilz also go well beyond the requirement of moderation. It is extremely alarming. ”Police officers pledged to protect the constitution. Running in a row with enemies of the constitution in your free time should not be tolerated and must have severe consequences.

The appearances of the officers also cause criticism within the police. “We as the Police Union (GdP) rate these appearances as very questionable and unhelpful,” says the Vice Chairman of the GdP Bavaria, Peter Pytlik. Of course, as citizens, police officers also have the right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. Here, however, a necessary degree of neutrality and restraint must take place. “The appearances could be likely to damage the reputation of the police in public and possibly make it more difficult for the police to intervene in corona demos,” continued Pytlik.

In addition to the three Bavarian police officers, Chief Detective Michael Fritsch from Hanover also appeared on the “lateral thinking” stage. Because of a speech in front of opponents of the Corona measures on August 9th in Dortmund, in which he drew parallels with National Socialism, he was released from service for the time being. Fritsch was responsible for security concepts for Jewish communities in Lower Saxony; his speech had caused concern there. Regarding his suspension, he said on Saturday in Berlin: “Yes, it was worth it. I would do that again and again with and for you. “