Berlin – Now it’s final. The controversial demonstration as well as the Rally against the corona policy can today in Berlin take place as planned. The Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg confirmed in the second instance early on Saturday morning that the Ban on the Berlin police * does not last. This decision is now final.

Corona demo in Berlin: Organizers of the lateral thinking 711 initiative expect around 22,000 participants

After its decision, the court announced that it had essentially confirmed two urgent decisions by the Berlin Administrative Court on August 28, 2020. “This means that the two bans on assemblies of the police chief in Berlin are temporarily suspended for this day.”

The organizers of the initiative Thinking outside the box 711 Around 22,000 participants expect on the Straße des 17. Juni near the Brandenburg Gate. A long demonstration through Berlin-Mitte is planned beforehand. The initiator of the rally, Michael Ballweg, already rated the decision of the first instance, the Berlin Administrative Court, as a “complete success”. He stressed that the The demonstration went off peacefully should.

Already on Friday evening around 1500 demonstrators had the Lateral thinking initiative gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and protested against the German corona policy. According to the police, the registered rally was peaceful, but appeals had to be made several times to keep their distance. The police had initially spoken of 120 participants in the early evening, but later updated their estimate. In addition, several hundred people had in front of the vegan restaurant of the Berlin conspiracy theorist Attila Hildmann * protested.

Corona demo in Berlin: Police concerned about violence

The Berlin police were concerned about the “open willingness to use violence” formulated on the Internet, as Vice President Marco Langner said. There are also many Appeals from right-wing extremists to attend the meetings. 3000 police officers should be ready in the capital, 1000 of them from other federal states and from the federal police, it said by the police authority.

The red-red-green Berlin Senate and the police had to take wide criticism because of the prohibition order. Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) had also said about the ban on demonstrations that he did not want to accept that Berlin would again become a stage for “Corona deniers, Reich citizens and right-wing extremists”. (red) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

