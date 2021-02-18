The death toll from Covid-19 in Africa approached 100 thousand, today, Thursday, which is a relatively low toll compared to the rest of the continents, but is increasing rapidly in light of a second wave of the pandemic pressure on hospitals.

Africa recorded 99,800 deaths, which is less than the toll recorded in North America, which exceeded half a million and in Europe, where it approaches 900 thousand, according to Reuters calculations.

But deaths increase sharply across Africa, and the southern continent comes in the lead, especially South Africa, which accounts for about half of the deaths.

South Africa is facing a second wave of the pandemic caused by a more contagious mutated strain of the Coronavirus.

Reuters data revealed that the death rate in Africa is now recorded at about 2.6 percent, which is more than the global average of 2.3 percent and slightly higher than 2.4 percent in the first wave of the pandemic, which was at one time relatively low compared to other continents.