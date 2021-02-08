Today, Monday, Pakistan has reached a bleak phase in its war against the outbreak of the new Corona virus, as the number of deaths related to infection with the virus in the country reached more than 12 thousand cases.

The “Geo News” news network of Pakistan stated that the health authorities in the country announced the new number after recording 59 new deaths during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 12,26 cases.

The National Command and Operations Center said that the largest number of deaths had been recorded in Sindh province, followed by Punjab.

On the other hand, 1037 new cases were recorded in the country during the same period, bringing the number of injuries to 31,983 cases.