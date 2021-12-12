Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

divide

A man is being vaccinated. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa / symbol image

Many people who want to vaccinate place their hopes in so-called dead vaccines, one of which could soon be approved in the EU. The EMA has now announced an accelerated examination.

Amsterdam – The corona numbers in Germany and the world continue to rise, more and more people are currently infected with the corona virus. While many opponents of vaccination completely reject a vaccination against the virus, others are waiting for the so-called dead vaccine. The vaccine from the Franco-Austrian biotechnology company Valneva is now facing an accelerated examination for approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Inactivated vaccine Valneva: EMA starts accelerated approval examination

The Amsterdam-based EU authority announced this on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Testing of the VLA2001 vaccine has already started. When a decision about the dead vaccine will be made is still open. The specialty of the dead vaccine: the vaccine from Valneva contains killed components of the coronavirus for immunization. It uses a technology similar to that of classic flu vaccines and should be able to be stored in normal refrigerators. In October, Valneva announced “positive” initial results from the phase 3 clinical trial with the vaccine. The agent was more effective than the Astrazeneca vaccine, it said, and “generally well tolerated”.

Although the inactivated vaccine has not yet been officially approved, the EU Commission has already signed a supply contract with Valneva. As the commission announced just under a month ago, the agreement provides for the delivery of up to 60 million corona vaccine doses over the next two years, if approved by the EMA. When the contract was announced, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the vaccine could be adapted to new Corona variants. This could be important, not least in view of the new Omikron coronavirus variant. The new Corona variant is currently classified by experts as worrying.

Corona vaccine: will the first dead vaccine against the virus soon be approved in the EU?

It would be the first dead vaccine against the coronavirus to be approved in the EU. The available vaccines are based on different methods. Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna funds are manufactured using the novel mRNA technology, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson funds are vector vaccines. Traditional inactivated vaccines are of interest to people who have reservations about immunization with mRNA vaccines or vector vaccines. Football player Joshua Kimmich only spoke out in favor of the dead vaccine in the fall.

The US pharmaceutical company Novavax also uses the traditional method of inactivated vaccines. He applied for approval for his vaccine Nuvaxovid in mid-November. The EMA promised to accelerate the examination so that a decision could be announced in “a few weeks”. According to Novavax, the agent has an effectiveness of around 90 percent. The EU Commission has already signed a purchase agreement with Novavax for up to 100 million vaccine doses this year and next. The contract also includes an option for 100 million more vaccine doses in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In Spain, after a Christmas party, 68 doctors, nurses and paramedics tested positive for the corona virus – despite previous tests.