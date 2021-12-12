Home page world

Novovax as a dead vaccine is the magic word of the anti-corona vaccine opponents: Because they only want to be vaccinated with this type of vaccine. It is not a dead vaccine at all.

Gaithersburg, USA – The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in Germany and Lower Saxony is in full swing and is also having an effect, but a few remain skeptical about the approved vaccines. Instead of being immunized with a vector or mRNA vaccine, these vaccine skeptics rely on dead vaccine and the Novavax Corona dead vaccine, as it has been used for decades in other vaccinations; for example with whooping cough, tetanus or diphtheria.

US pharmaceutical companies: Novavax Founding: 1987 Headquarters: Gaithersburg, Maryland Management: Stanley C. Erck, managing director Employees: 791 Sales volume: $ 476 million (FY 2020)

Corona dead vaccine Novavax: Problems with the approval of the vaccine

An application for approval of the supposed dead vaccine Novavax has been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since mid-November. But approval of the vaccine is still a long way off. First, at the end of last week, media reports made the rounds that it was considerable Problems with the approval of the Novavax inactivated vaccine could give. Now it is known: The vaccine, loudly touted as a dead vaccine by vaccination skeptics, is not a dead vaccine at all.

In reality, the dead corona vaccine Novavax is a protein-based vaccine

The name Corona dead vaccine is wrong at Novavax. Rather, the vaccine is a protein-based vaccine, as Novavax also writes on its website. However, what is at least correct in the arguments of corona deniers, vaccine skeptics or lateral thinkers: A protein-based vaccine does not belong to the group of mRNA vaccines (Biontech, Moderna) or those of vector vaccines (AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson).

The Novavax vaccine is often referred to as the dead vaccine. On closer inspection, however, one finds that this is not true at all. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Sven Simon

In contrast to a dead vaccine, which only contains killed viruses, Novavax uses the so-called spike protein from Sars-CoV-2 and reproduces it en masse in insect cells. After injecting the vaccine, the human organism forms antibodies against the protein and can thus better protect itself against Covid-19 infection.

What is the difference between inactivated vaccine, vector or live vaccine and mRNA vaccine? Vector-based vaccines (e.g. AstraZeneca) consist of viruses that are harmless to humans and that have been genetically modified in such a way that their genome contains the genetic sequence with the blueprint for one or more components of the pathogen (antigen) against which the vaccine is directed. The Covid-19 vector vaccine candidates contain harmless, well-studied carrier viruses, into whose genome a gene has been incorporated that contains the blueprint for the SARS-CoV-2 surface protein, the spike protein. the Dead or living Covid-19 vaccines do not contain any viruses that can replicate. In this respect, they can be equated with dead vaccines. Such dead vaccines are inactivated; they contain killed pathogens or pathogen components that can neither multiply nor trigger a disease. mRNA vaccines contain gene segments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the form of messenger RNA (mRNA for short), which is also known as messenger RNA. Starting from the mRNA, proteins are produced in body cells after inoculation, which then stimulate the immune system to generate specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and a cellular defense against SARS-CoV-2-infected cells and thus generate an immune reaction. Proteins that stimulate an immune response are called antigens. (Source: Robert Koch Institute)

A potentiator (a so-called adjuvant) is added to strengthen the body’s immune response. The advantage is that antibodies against the spike protein can be formed directly and not in a delayed manner, as is the case with an mRNA vaccine, for example.

Corona dead vaccine Novavax: mRNA corona vaccines “Tried and tested billions of times”

The Federal Minister of Health already had that Novavax is a protein-based vaccine Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – even before his appointment as minister – Written via the short message service “Twitter”. Lauterbach had replied to the tweet from Florian Krammer, a professor of vaccination science, who had written: “Can you please stop calling the Novavax vaccine a dead vaccine? It’s a recombinant protein vaccine. “

Lauterbach replied in his tweet: “That’s true. But because so many unvaccinated people only want dead vaccine, for whatever reason, Novavax available soon will be labeled as such. ”He expressed his lack of understanding – after all, unlike the Novavax vaccine, the mRNA corona vaccines are“ tried and tested billions of times ”. It remains to be seen whether this is good or bad news for those who don’t like vaccinations from all over Germany and Lower Saxony.

