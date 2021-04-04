Former Defense Minister Thomas de Maizière brings a temporary state of emergency into play for crises. Because Corona will not be the last.

Berlin – “In a crisis, however, you need speed, commitment, clear responsibilities”: Former Federal Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maizière proposes an amendment to the Basic Law in order to introduce the possibility of a temporary state of emergency for future crises in Germany.

The current decision-making process – for example via the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) – required too much time, said the CDU politician Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

De Maizière mentions the Saarland-Corona model in his argument

This state of emergency must be decided by parliament. An interdepartmental crisis team that has the right to issue instructions in relation to the federal states and municipalities is necessary. “If Saarland then wants to experiment with easing the situation during the pandemic, for example, it can let that happen or prohibit it,” added the CDU politician, who was also Minister of Defense, with a view to the current debate.

In Saarland, the controversial corona model test will start after Easter with opening steps – with mandatory testing and contact tracking. In the meantime, there were calls from politics and society for a uniform approach and better agreements between the federal states.

The Saarland model had already drawn significant criticism when it was announced last week, including from the Marburger Bund doctors’ association. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also said that the conditions for such a procedure were “not given” in view of rising corona incidence values. In the ARD program “Anne Will” she criticized some of the countries for not implementing the agreed resolutions.

Corona in Germany: Seehofer and Söder are promoting uniform rules

According to Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the corona rules in Germany should be anchored uniformly in federal law. “There is a great longing in the population for uniform rules,” said the CSU politician World on sunday. “This law should prescribe exactly what steps should be taken with the respective incidence values ​​- from tightening to easing.”

CSU boss Markus Söder also called for a federal law. Of the Picture on sunday said the Bavarian Prime Minister: “In order to fight Corona effectively, a uniform nationwide pandemic plan is required instead of a patchwork quilt with unmanageable rules in the individual federal states.” A uniform, consistent application of the emergency brake over a 7-day incidence of 100 is necessary. (dpa / AFP / frs)