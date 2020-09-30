Corona virus infection is increasing in India. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 80 thousand cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, more than 1100 patients died. With this, the total number of corona cases in the country has crossed 62 lakhs so far.

According to the data released by the central government, the total corona cases in India have so far reached 62,25,764. Of these, 9.40,441 active cases are involved. So far 54,87,826 patients have either been discharged from the hospital or have recovered. The epidemic has now killed 97,497 patients with corona.

India’s # COVID19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases & 1,179 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total cases tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured / discharged / migrated & 97,497 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/UA8LPNijNg – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

If we take note of the data for the past 24 hours, then 80,472 new positive cases have been reported. Also 1179 patients have died.

Corona hit on Disney, 28,000 employees of theme park to be laid off

The corona virus epidemic has devastated the entire world’s economy. Every small and big company is getting hit by the corona epidemic and employment of people is going on. Meanwhile, 28,000 employees will be laid off from the entertainment giant Disney. Disney has decided to lay off 28 thousand employees working in its theme parks.

According to news agency ANI, the company announced on Tuesday that it would lay off employees in most of America’s theme parks in view of the long-term impact of the corona epidemic.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh Di Amro said that taking this action is very painful. But with the business being severely affected by the Corona epidemic, this is the only possible option in an uncertain environment such as the obligation of social distancing rules, running a low-employee workforce and prolonging the epidemic.