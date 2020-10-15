Corona cases are continuously increasing in India. According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 67,708 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. With this, this epidemic of 680 patients has killed. If we look at the total figures, it has crossed 73 lakhs.

According to the latest updates, a total of 73,07,098 cases have been reported in India so far. Of these, 8,12,390 are active cases. Also, 63,83,442 patients have either been discharged from the hospital or they have recovered. So far 1,11,266 patients have died due to this pandemonium.

Government is preparing a plan for Corona vaccine storage

The corona virus has completely penetrated all of our lives. To avoid this, the only thing waiting is the vaccine. Many vaccines are in the final stages of their trials, but none are ready yet. However, to ensure delivery of the vaccine, the Indian government has started making logical arrangements for purchase, storage and distribution. These preparations are for the situation when a corona vaccine becomes available. The center has started identifying both government and private facilities to store the vaccine. Since the vaccine will need to be stored and dispensed at a certain temperature, they will need to be stored in cold storage.