The number of new infections in Italy is increasing. In Germany, there are signs of an increase in the number of patients receiving intensive care. An overview in graphics and numbers.

The federal government has now also declared the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and the popular holiday region Tyrol to be risk areas. The travel industry fears another major slump. For families the question arises: where to go during the autumn vacation

panorama Numbers and graphics Italy has recorded more than 2000 new infections for the first time since the end of April

Italy has more than for the first time since April 29th 2000 New infections registered in one day. The Ministry of Health reported 2,548 new cases. There were 24 other deaths related to Covid-19. The day before it was 19.

The number of registered corona cases in Germany exceeded the threshold of 2500 for the second time within a few days. The health authorities reported within a day 2503 new corona infections, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday morning. That is only slightly less than on Saturday morning, when 2507 cases were reported within one day, the highest value since the end of April.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis have, according to the RKI at least 291,722 people in Germany proven to be with the Sars-CoV-2 virus infected (Data status October 1st, midnight). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9500. That is 12 more than the day before. Around 257,900 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

The peak of new infections reported daily was at the end of March / beginning of April at more than 6000. The number then tended to fall and rose again in July. The number of new infections detected also depends on how many people are tested.

There is now also an increase in the Covid-19 patients treated in intensive care from. According to the current RKI management report, currently (01.10., 12:15 p.m.) 362 Corona infected people treated in intensive care, 193 of whom are ventilated. It was a week earlier 296 Infected (166 ventilated) and a week before 238 infected (135 ventilated). Around 8,700 of the roughly 30,540 registered intensive care beds are currently still available in German clinics.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the management report on Thursday 0.90 (Previous day: 0.96). This means that one infected person infects slightly less than another person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period of time and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was on Thursday 1.05 (Previous day: 1.00). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.

“Since the second week of September, the reported R values ​​have mostly been above 1,” writes the RKI in its management report on Wednesday. “Even if the R-values ​​are a little lower today, the development must be monitored further.”

Significant excess mortality in the Netherlands

Also the Netherlands recorded with 2995 Corona cases on Wednesday a fresh record increase. The government of the Netherlands then asked the population to wear mouth and nose protection in public if distance rules could not be observed. The Central Office for Statistics (CBS) also had to correct the information on deaths related to Covid-19 significantly upwards on Thursday. So far, the Johns Hopkins University had given this number as 6,457. They actually died 10,067 People in the Netherlands have been proven or suspected of Covid-19 between March and June 2020.

The Sars-CoV-2 virus was detected in 7,797 deceased, and in a further 2,270 deceased, the attending physician or coroner had given Covid-19 as the probable cause of death. The Netherlands had been very reluctant to test for the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the early months of the pandemic. In line with this, the CBS reported a clear one Excess mortality in the first half of the year. A total of 86,000 people died across the country, which was just under 9000 more than in the first half of 2019 and a good 5000 more than in the same period in the flu year 2018. Since mid-May, the number of deaths has been back to normal.

State of emergency in Slovakia and the Czech Republic

The Slovakia is since Thursday in State of emergency. It will initially last 45 days and give the government more powers to enforce stricter measures to contain the pandemic. The number of infections skyrocketed in September, the RKI declared parts of the country to be a risk area on Wednesday evening.

Due to the rapidly increasing corona numbers also imposed Czech Republic again the state of emergency. The emergency will initially apply for 30 days from next Monday, as Health Minister Roman Prymula announced on Wednesday in Prague. Among other things, it enables the government to suspend civil rights such as freedom of assembly. The courts can also impose higher penalties. The state of emergency was in place for two months in the spring.

Reported a sad record Israel: Almost two weeks after the start of a lockdown, the number of new infections exceeded the 9000 mark for the first time. The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday evening that it was the day before 9013 new cases have been registered – more than ever before in one day. With 124 new infections within 24 hours, according to Palestinian information, there was also a record in the Gaza Strip.

