Olaf Scholz also wants to suspend the debt brake in the coming year. Gigantic sums of debt are to be raised again – against the effects of the corona.

Olaf Scholz plans to suspend the debt brake in 2021 as well.

Around 96 billion euros in new schools are to be added to the federal budget.

The reason for this is that the consequences of the corona crisis have to be cushioned.

Berlin – In the fight against the Corona crisis wants finance minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) around 96 billion euros new in the federal budget in 2021 Debt record, tape. In the coming year, too, should be anchored in the Basic Law Debt brake be suspended, as it was on Friday from circles of the Ministry of Finance was called. The crisis should not be saved afterwards.

In the current year the New debt at a record level of around 218 billion euros. The Federal government has decided on packages worth billions to get jobs and companies, and it’s about Investments in future technologies. In addition, the municipalities are relieved. There are also grants to stabilize social security contributions or to the Federal Employment Agency because of the significant extension of the Short-time work allowance *.

In circles of the Ministry of Finance It was said: “Doing nothing would be much more expensive.” With the new one Net borrowing a repayment schedule is linked again. The repayment of the Debt is planned from 2026 to 2042.

According to the corner points, the Federal expenditure in 2021 at 413.4 billion euros. That is almost 19 percent less than this year. However, the relevant expenses suggested about Aid packages this year to book. According to the key points, social spending is increasing. More money is also planned for the transport and defense budget.

The Economic performance * in Germany is in the spring because of the Lockdowns broken into. The Federal government expects the Gross domestic product (GDP) of 5.8 percent. This would be the worst slump in German post-war history to date.

Olaf Scholz does not plan to suspend the debt brake in 2022

This has massive consequences for them tax income. According to the latest special tax estimate, the federal, state and local governments will have to get by with significantly less tax income in the coming year than expected in May. The next year will see a significant recovery in economy calculated, the pre-crisis level will not be reached until 2022.

Scholz plans to no longer make use of the debt brake exemption from 2022. Even after the Debt brake but new debts are allowed to a lesser extent. According to financial plan are 2022 Debt planned in the amount of 10.5 billion euros, 6.7 billion in 2023 and 5.2 billion in 2024.

The Ministry of Finance sees a “need for action” from 2022 onwards Billionsso that the debt limit can be adhered to again. Say: either the revenue are increased, for example, through tax increases – or the expenses are reduced through savings packages. But much depends on how quickly the economy recovers. (dpa)* Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

