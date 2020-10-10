Highlights: Chinese media has been enraged over the non-submission of the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Health Organization

Chinese media has been enraged over allegations of acting at the behest of China amid the Corona virus crisis over the not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to the worldwide Health Organization (WHO). Hu Shijin, the editor of the Chinese government-run Global Times, even went as far as to say that the Nobel Peace Prize has gone in vain and should be discontinued.

Shijin wrote, “There is not so much courage inside the Nobel Committee to award the World Health Organization because it will offend America.” The Nobel Prize should have been canceled long ago. It does nothing other than to broker only the big people of Western and America and often tries to create an artificial balance.

World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that the World Food Program would be honored with the 2020 Peace Nobel Prize. The United Nations program for fighting hunger and food security efforts on a global scale was announced on Friday. The Nobel Peace Prize was announced by Berit Reis Anderson, chairman of the Nobel Committee in Oslo.

Norway’s Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to fight hunger, improve conditions for peace in war-torn regions, and prevent hunger from being used as a weapon in the event of war and conflict. Have decided to give. The Nobel committee said that due to the corona virus epidemic, the number of hungry people worldwide has increased by millions. The committee called on governments to ensure financial support to the World Food Program and other aid organizations so that they could provide food to them.

World Health Organization targeting many countries including America

The World Health Organization (WHO) has hit the target of many countries, including the US, which is suffering from the corona virus. US President Donald Trump has alleged that WHO has become ‘China-centric’. Trump, who is very angry with the WHO over this entire catastrophe, has stopped funding of this global institution. US President Donald Trump, in a recent tweet, alleged, “We owe most or the largest part of the funding to WHO.” When I imposed a travel ban they did not agree with him and he criticized it. they were wrong. They have been wrong about many things. They already had a lot of information and they seem to be China-centric to a large extent. ‘