The Bavarian Philologists Association (bpv) fears staff shortages at high schools due to the corona crisis and falling numbers of graduates for the new school year.

Munich – “With the predicted attitudes and the small reserve of about one teacher per school, you can just cover the day-to-day business at the grammar school,” said the chairman of the bpv, Michael Schwägerl, on Monday. But as soon as teachers are absent due to illness or pregnancy, the staffing becomes very tight.

The association is particularly concerned about the corona-related situation in schools. “The pupils are to be promoted in a more targeted, individual and sustainable manner, gaps in the corona must be closed, and we need more time and space for social activities,” said Schwägerl. For this, more trained and then recruited teachers are needed.

In addition, the number of trainee lawyers and graduates has fallen constantly in recent years, according to the association. “We are expecting only around 600 graduates this July, three years ago it was 1000,” the association announced in a message. So there are fewer and fewer offspring. (dpa / lby)