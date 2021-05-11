ofMike Schier shut down

Markus Söder ponders an extension of the lockdown. His political instinct seems to have left him a bit, comments politics editor Mike Schier.

Munich – Markus Söder’s political instinct is widely praised – but currently it seems to have left him a little. Pandemic-weary people currently want to hear a lot about cautious openings and increasing vaccination rates, but rather little about vague visions of the future.

Fired by the wrong prognosis of the Robert Koch Institute, Söder had once already described the third wave as “the most dangerous” or even warned against a “permanent wave until summer”. He suspected the next source of infection was Mallorca. But instead of switching back rhetorically, the CSU boss was thinking about extending the lockdown beyond June 30th at the beginning of May.

Corona crisis: Söder should rather slow down the carelessness that arises

The truth is: Nobody can say today how the situation will look at the end of June. But many of those who have had a vaccination so far should be fully vaccinated in six weeks. Probably more than half of the population will have received a vaccine at least once. There will probably have to be regulations. But a real lockdown?

Instead of looking into the distant future, it would be better to slow down the carelessness that is currently emerging. Yes, we are on the home stretch. Yes, the incidences are going down. But we still need a little discipline.