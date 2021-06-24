Corona crisis Pilot study: Only Taiwan managed to take human rights better into account during the Korona period than Finland

A total of 17 countries were included in the pilot study, of which Finland ranked second in the overall analysis. Taiwan came first and France last.

In Finland human rights were taken into account quite well in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the European University Institute (EUI). pilot study.

The research has been carried out by the EUI as a part-time professor of international law and human rights Martin Scheinin.

For a total of 17 countries, the study looked at how well their corona virus measures have taken into account the realization of citizens’ human rights in the second half of 2020.

Of the countries under review, Taiwan ranked first with 85.3 points out of 100 and Finland ranked second with 79.8 points out of 100. In last place was France, which scored only 16.8 out of a hundred points.

Nearly Taiwan, with a population of 24 million, has performed well against the coronavirus by other measures as well. According to Johns Hopkins University, 575 deaths from coronavirus disease have been reported in the country by Wednesday. The corresponding figure for Finland, with a population of just over 5.5 million, is 969.

Out of the 17 countries involved, only six received a grade approved in the pilot study. These countries were Taiwan, Finland, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and Chile.

Bangladesh, Brazil, Britain, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Northern Macedonia, the Philippines, Turkey and Ukraine were rejected.

In a pilot study examined the performance of countries in four different areas.

The first addressed the implementation of economic, social and cultural rights, the second civil and political rights, the third equality and non-discrimination and the fourth the rule of law in the second half of 2020.

Of these, Taiwan ranked first in the first and third categories, followed by Portugal in the second and fourth. Finland was evenly in second place in all areas.

According to the study, Finland had the most problems with the realization of citizens’ freedom of movement.

The requirement for an approved grade in the pilot study was that the country received at least half of the points in each sub-area.

Pilot study was part of the EUI ‘s wider research project to examine the implementation of human rights in different countries in the aftermath of the fight against the coronavirus.

In his study, Scheinin suggests that a similar approach could continue to be used to compare national approaches in different countries.