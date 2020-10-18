In this era of Corona epidemic, the two democratic countries of the world, America and New Zealand have set a great example to the leaders of the world. On one hand the President of the world’s most powerful country, Donald Trump, is now struggling to save power after failing miserably to stop Corona Mahmari, New Zealand Prime Minister Jesinda Ardern has set a stunning example by winning a strong majority.New Zealand PM Jasinda Ardern recorded a stunning victory in the general election on Saturday for her second term. She is the second leader in the world who gave birth to a child in 2017 while holding this constitutional post and has become a ‘role model’ for working mothers all over the world. His popularity graph climbed earlier this year to make successful efforts to stop the spread of corona virus infection.

Won the corona virus for the second time

This country, with a population of about 50 lakhs, has won the corona virus for the second time. The 40-year-old Jesinda’s Liberal Labor Party has so far garnered 49 percent of the total votes, while the major rival and the Conservative National Party has received only 26.8 percent of the vote. The Liberal Labor Party had long wanted a strong majority in Parliament, which had not happened since the proportional voting system was implemented 24 years ago in the country.

Earlier, various parties had to form coalitions to form the government, but this time, Jasinda and her party will form the government on their own. In front of thousands of supporters in a winning speech here, Jesinda said that his party has received tremendous support from the people of this country, this time in the history of at least 50 years. He said, ‘This is not a normal time. We are living in such a polarized world where more and more people have lost the ability to listen to the views of others. ‘

New Zealand strict lockdown enforced

At the end of March this year, when only 100 people in the country were confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus, they implemented a stringent lockdown in New Zealand. His plan worked and the country did not let the community level transition for 102 days. However, new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Auckland in August. After this, he promptly implemented a second lockdown here and stopped the new spread of the virus. The new cases went only to those who were returning from abroad.

Jesinda also postponed the election for a month due to an outbreak in Auckland. Jesinda became Prime Minister after the Labor Party entered into an alliance with two other parties in the 2017 elections. At the same time, National Party leader Judith Collins told her supporters in Auckland that she would call Jasinda and wish her good luck. Collins has been a lawyer. He had promised to cut taxes on the slowdown in the economy from the Kovid-19 epidemic. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has congratulated the Prime Minister of New Zealand on a grand victory.

Biden holds a strong lead over his rival Trump

Jesinda Ardern achieved this victory at a time when elections are also going to be held in the US next month. President Trump, who proved unsuccessful in stopping the Corona epidemic in the US election, is forced to keep his chair intact. Even then, he continues to be well ahead of Joe Biden in the ratings. According to the Financial Times report, Biden has taken a strong lead over his rival Trump.