Due to this disease, not only the working class, who were engaged in self-employment, their economic condition has also become miserable.

The same category also includes drivers driving buses and cabs for school and college.

Suraj Singh, New Delhi

The global pandemic Kovid-19 caused jobless people to lose their jobs, reduce their salaries and not know what happened. Due to this disease, not only the working class, but those who were engaged in self-employment, their economic condition has become miserable. There are also drivers of bus and cab for school and college in this category. Some of them have found work elsewhere but most of the drivers are sitting vacant.

Worried since March

Due to Corona, schools and colleges were closed in the past March itself. Given the safety of children, governments have not yet given permission to open schools and colleges. The big brunt of this is the school-college-bound bus and cab drivers. Many bus and cab drivers have not been able to get a second job yet, due to which their family is struggling with a big economic crisis. Ramchandra, the head of the School Transport Unity Union in Delhi, said that there are about 1,700 private schools in Delhi. Apart from these, buses and cabs also run in government schools. About 80 thousand drivers worked in them. At this time, their economic condition has reached a pathetic condition. If the number of drivers of NCR is also added, it will be in lakhs.

Help found only once in lockdown

He says that in the lockdown, the Delhi government helped the new batch drivers only once for Rs 5,000. Now there is no money to eat bread and important functions like car fitness, insurance, permits, CNG leakage have become pending. Several times gave memorandum to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but no hearing is being held. The police did not give permission for the demonstration citing Corona, while the leaders of the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are making protests every day. The poor are not being heard anywhere.

Government should issue zero permit

Ramachandra said he was not in favor of opening the school until the threat of corona was controlled. However, the Delhi government can issue zero permits. With this we can take a ride from anywhere and leave it anywhere. Two can make money from this. If you take a car somewhere, then the traffic police will challan you. Forgive the penalty until one and a half months after the school opens. Because it is late in getting salary. The schools have not paid salaries since March. School children are asking for fees. Many expenses such as ration, vegetables, milk, electricity bills, house rent have gone up in the form of loans.

Married daughter is paying water by doing job

Driver Narendra Nath Mehta says that he has been sitting empty since the last march. Has turned 63 years old. Nobody is willing to give any other job. The senior citizen applied for pension in December last year, which has not been processed so far. Now their married daughter is filling the ration of the house by paying jobs and paying the expenses. How long did he become a burden on him. When I take the car for private work, the traffic stop and harass.

Bus drivers haul vegetable, causing damage

Bus owner Rajesh Chauhan says that he has three buses, two of which run in a government school and a private school. Buses have been standing since schools are closed due to Corona. Now the driver has also found his work here and there. Some put a vegetable cart, then it was damaged. Now even the trains are not running, then the papers are also not being completed. Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has announced that from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020, the penalty on payment of road tax has been waived. But we have to pay road tax, which is around 3,500 rupees on a car. Now you are not earning income, then how will you also pay this tax? There is no hope of opening the school in the next few months. In such a situation, there is a demand from the government that our trains should be allowed to run somewhere. This may provide some support. It has become impossible to pay home expenses and children’s fees.

Parents are paying fees, ration coming from the village

Om Pahal, the driver of a school bus, states that he has his own car. The bus has been standing since 13 March. Now how to live sitting at home? Worked the driver line from the beginning. Parents live in Sonnipat’s Gannaur, ration water is coming from there. The vehicle is also taken on loan. There is an exemption to repay the loan till 31 December, but still the phone calls of the bankers are coming. Many insurance company people have misbehaved with the car owners despite government orders. Before the lockdown, the entire installment was paid on time, not even a single day was late. Now the situation has worsened. There are two children, the girl is in the third class, the boy is in the first class. The schoolmen showed fear of being cut off. Dropped the children from the online class, when the mother came to know about it, she paid the fees. In the village too, only agriculture is earning. There is a demand from the government to ban installments, their loans should not be declared NPA tomorrow.