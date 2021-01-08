Last year, the members of the Bundestag waived an increase in diets. Because the corona crisis caused an economic slump. But this year they may have to put up with reduced diets.

Berlin – The corona pandemic (* FR reported) has changed many areas: social coexistence, leisure, health care – and: the economy. There are currently different developments. According to a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation Is the digitization of the world of work moving through Corona crisis Ahead. 85 percent of the study participants believe that the home office model* will establish itself as a widespread form of work in the future.

However, there are also many workers who are forced to to go on short-time work* or even lose their job. As a result of the short-time work, the average level of earnings or the nominal wage fell in the medium and long term. Many companies such as restaurateurs* have and had to since the beginning of the Corona pandemic close their stores temporarily – some for good. But the Corona crisis now reaches another professional group: MPs. Your Diets could be lower for the first time this year.

MPs: Wage level influences diets

The law on representatives states that the Diets by July 1, depending on the development of the nominal wages of the previous year. Currently the 709 MPs of the Bundestag according to a report by bild.de € 10,083.47 gross per month, you also receive a tax-free flat rate fee of € 4,560.59. Diets are according to the German Bundestag so-called financial compensation, which, among other things, is intended to compensate for loss of earnings of the MPs, which arise from their activities.

According to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office, nominal wages rose by 2.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020, due to the Corona pandemic however, they fell by 1.3 percent in the following quarters. If nominal wages continue to fall, it should also with the diets* the MPs to make noticable. The green-MPs Britta Haßelmann said in an interview with the MDR: “If the wage level has developed negatively for the entire last year – which is to be expected – the MPs’ diets would be reduced in accordance with the applicable procedure. A lowering would therefore be logical and clear. ”

Members of the Bundestag: No increase in diets in 2020

Since 2014 their Diets tied to nominal wages. The nominal wage is about the average gross salary without taking inflation into account. Compared to the picture the expert Prof. Hans Herbert von Arnim emphasized: “Millions of employees are on short-time work or unemployed because of the Corona crisis. Some of their incomes have fallen dramatically. It is the minimum that therefore the diets of the members of the Bundestag will be reduced in the next year, as the law provides. ”

Last year they had MPs due to the Corona pandemic to an increase in Diets waived. *FR is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.