The withdrawal of the rest days before Easter shows how tremendously Angela Merkel must feel the pressure in the corona pandemic. But that’s not why she is small – the Chancellery comes up with new proposals that are tough.

I.In the constitutional law department of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, there was still a stir on Wednesday morning. The Easter rest raised many questions: Are there Sunday surcharges on Maundy Thursday, is there a driving ban for trucks? How can the bureaucratic effort for the economy, where there is already great displeasure, be kept within limits? The order of the Prime Minister’s Conference on Monday was tough. Quite a lot of hassle for two extra days of people staying home so the virus doesn’t spread as quickly. The headlines after the meeting of the Bund-Länder-Round were devastating. The officers racked their brains for a day and a half. You were just on the last few meters when suddenly it was said: Command back, Easter rest canceled.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) picked up the microphone in the Chancellery on Wednesday at 12.30 p.m. sharp. Their message, the content of which had already been leaked, was short but spectacular. Merkel simply withdrew the only really new point in the Corona fight that she and the prime ministers had decided. “To put it bluntly: the idea of ​​an Easter hatdown was designed with the best of intentions,” said Merkel. Because you have to “absolutely manage” to slow the third wave of the pandemic. “Nevertheless, the idea of ​​the so-called Easter rest was a mistake.” In the short time available, it could not be implemented well enough “if it can ever be implemented so well that the cost and benefit are in a reasonably reasonable relationship”.