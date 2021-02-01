The large population will not be vaccinated until the end of the year. But only then can the country’s isolationism be ended.

BEIJING taz | Some seniors have put wooden chairs on the path in front of their residential complexes to enjoy their cigarettes in the warming afternoon sun. They watch the goings-on in front of the Liulitun Health Center in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, where two black-uniformed men with “Russian hats” and red armbands watch over barrier tapes. Hundreds of residents line up here every morning to get a dose of coronavirus injections. The six-story functional building is one of a total of 220 vaccination centers in China’s capital.

State TV broadcasters have been reporting how the procedure works for weeks on the evening news – from registration to the waiting area, where the newly vaccinated are observed for half an hour if they have an allergic reaction.

Originally, the People’s Republic was in the top group in the vaccine race. Far from the media public, the authorities began to administer the most promising vaccine candidates to certain population groups, including medical staff, as part of a so-called emergency program outside of clinical tests as early as last summer.

But a good four weeks after the approval of the first Chinese vaccine, the conclusion is mixed. As in many other countries, production and distribution are more sluggish than expected. The authorities have already administered almost 24 million doses nationwide as of Sunday and increased the speed significantly from mid-January. But because of China’s sheer population size, such numbers are by no means impressive: The declared goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the Chinese New Year celebrations in mid-February will probably be clearly missed.

Beijing still lacks a longer-term vaccination plan

So far, the government has not announced a longer-term vaccination plan, which can be interpreted as an indicator of many uncertainties. In contrast to Europe, there are still no seniors over 59 years of age vaccinated in China.

The official justification is that the results of the clinical tests for the relevant age groups have yet to be published. There are also contradicting data about the effectiveness of the leading vaccines from China: With regard to the vaccine from the Beijing company Sinovac, the Turkish authorities speak of an efficiency of 91.2 percent according to preliminary data; the health authorities in Indonesia of only 65 percent and the final data from Brazil suggest that the vaccine is only 50 percent effective in patients with mild courses.

Party leader Xi Jinping will probably not issue a precise schedule until around the National People’s Congress in March. But miracles are not to be expected. “Even if one assumes that the distribution will increase in the coming months, it will be practically impossible to achieve a complete vaccination of the population of 1.4 billion people in 2021,” says the renowned Trivium China newsletter: “China will live longer with the specter of Covid-19 than many expect ”.

The downside of success

So there is a little bit of truth to the argument advanced by health expert Yanzhong Huang of the New York think tank Council on Foreign Relations – that China’s leadership could be the undoing of its epidemiological success.

Because Beijing’s party cadres have always chosen a strategy that is similar to the “Zero Covid” currently being discussed in German-speaking countries: the growth curve was not flattened, but the virus was completely erased.

So far, this has worked very well thanks to draconian lockdowns and a disciplined population. This is evidenced by the record growth of the gross domestic product in 2020 of 2.3 percent, which was only made possible by the successful struggle.

But the authorities are now condemned to maintain “the draconian and costly measures against the virus” until the distant goal of herd immunity, writes Huang on Twitter.

This also includes the massive isolation from abroad. Because every person entering the country carries the risk of an introduced pathogen, which, especially since the most recent muations, can potentially destroy months of epidemiological work. The paranoia before Corona has recently even led to people entering Beijing from risk areas having to be under health surveillance for four weeks.

China’s isolation is likely to increase for the time being

In the medium term, this will lead to even greater isolation between the most populous country and the rest of the world. In China’s metropolises you can already hear from many students who have given up their plans for a semester abroad. And among expats in Beijing, the dominant theme is the uncertainty of when to visit family members again. Because despite strict quarantine and negative virus tests, the borders for non-citizens will remain tight for an indefinite period of time.

Basically only the vaccine can offer salvation. The state media have also recognized its importance: “China must lead global vaccine development,” was the headline of the Global Times, Communist Party’s propaganda organ, in an editorial: “We must get the highest vaccination rate and land in the front ranks of herd immunity”. Only then can China continue to be an open country and lead the global economic recovery.

Until then, the state must overcome the people’s skepticism about vaccinations. A recent survey by the market research institute Ipsos shows that a record-breaking 80 percent of Chinese would have a vaccine injected. But one also hears contrary assessments: “Many do not want to be vaccinated because the risk of being infected at the moment in China is low because of the low number of infections,” says a doctor from Shanghai.