The regional government in Madrid is fighting vehemently against the Spanish central government under Pedro Sanchez. It’s about corona measures.

MADRID taz | The head of the Madrid regional government, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, likes to see herself in the role of a kind of Maid of Orléans. The conservative politician, whose Partido Popular (PP) governs in coalition with the right-wing liberal Ciudadanos (Cs) and parliamentary support from the right-wing extremist Vox, fights against the “social-communist government”, like the right the Spanish left-wing coalition of socialists and left-wing alternative Unidas Baptized Podemos under Pedro Sánchez. Ayuso wants to end the “siege of Madrid by the same forces that have destroyed many opportunities and many lives in Latin America over the past decade”. And when she talks about Madrid, she actually means Spain.

Even if it doesn’t sound like it, it is about the measures taken by the central government against Covid-19. Not a day goes by when Ayuso does not use the pandemic, which hits Spain harder than almost any other EU country, for its tough confrontation course. The top of the PP under Pablo Casado supports them in this. “Madrid cannot be under a state of emergency. If Madrid is not free, it is no longer Madrid, ”is one of Ayuso’s slogans. The conservatives are styling the region as a victim of authoritarian politics. Everything that Sánchez and his coalition partner Pablo Iglesias do has only one goal, to harm Ayuso and thus the Madrilenians.

Not that the Conservatives have any other way of tackling the pandemic, they don’t have one at all. With 14 percent of the Spanish population, the Madrid region counts almost a third of all Covid 19 cases and all deceased. More than half of the nearly 10,000 dead in Madrid have so far died in old people’s homes. Privatization, cuts and corruption shape the regional health system. Ayuso always promises more staff and more followers. But none of this was implemented, although she received 1.7 billion euros in Covid aid from the Sánchez government.

Ayuso’s political strategy is simple. She contradicts – no matter what the proposals are. Under the first state of alert in the spring, she called for more decentralization in the measures against the pandemic, then, after the opening, chalked Sánchez for not taking action for all of Spain. When these were finally issued by the Ministry of Health two weeks ago in the form of considerable mobility restrictions for particularly badly affected communities, Ayuso assured her support – only to vote against it at a conference of regional governments and finally even to take it to court. Ayuso complains that 25-year-olds cannot go out at 11.30 pm and that “shopping centers cannot continue to create jobs”. Sánchez is “worse than the virus”.

The Madrid Conservatives are selling a parallel reality, putting together arguments even when they deny the facts. 500 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days – the limit from which the central government intervened with mobility restrictions is “not secured by any scientific knowledge” for them. She wants 1,000. For comparison: 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one Week turn cities in Germany into risk areas.

While Ayuso speaks of dictatorship, the people in the rich districts of Madrid follow Vox’s calls and demonstrate for “freedom”. Ayuso is behind these protests. Before the central government intervened, she also had mobility restricted in Madrid. With one difference: while the measures of the central government apply to the entire capital and several suburbs, those of the regional government only affected individual residential areas, almost all of them in the poor south of Madrid. Areas around shopping centers, the city center and especially the rich neighborhoods were excluded, no matter how high the infection rate was.

The PP is under pressure from Vox’s electoral successes. In addition to Madrid, the right-wing extremists also support coalitions of PP and Cs in Murcia and Andalusia. And in the Spanish parliament they immediately became the third strongest force in the last election. Ayuso and PP boss Casado want to prove at all costs that they are not the “little, cowardly right”, as the Vox likes to abuse them.

Casado uses the Madrid region against a government which he denigrates as “illegitimate” from the start. In his speeches he declares the left-wing alternative, smaller coalition party UP to be a “dangerous enemy of democracy” and Vox to be the “defender of the constitution”.

What he does not like to talk about: The PP completely ignored the virus at the beginning of March. And when it came to slowly opening up the opening in May and June by a parliamentary resolution, the PP Sánchez refused to vote. This meant that Madrid had to be released into the “new normal” faster than planned. The consequences can now be seen.

But even Sánchez is not free from guilt for the current situation. He missed changing the legislation to enable targeted regional and municipal lockdowns without the alarm being declared. He, too, prefers to devote himself to party politics. Sánchez knows that people in the rest of Spain are looking at the Madrid region with concern and hopes that what is happening there will harm the PP.

The first negotiations for an action plan between the central government and the regional government in Madrid were not conducted by the respective health ministers, but by the communication specialists from Sánchez and Ayuso. It failed what had to fail, while in Spain between 100 and 200 people die of Covid-19 every day, every third in Madrid.