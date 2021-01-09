In Spain, new infections are rising as quickly as in spring 2020. In populous regions, vaccinations are making slow progress.

MADRID taz | Christmas – or rather the Christmas business – had to be saved in Spain at all costs. Central and regional governments agreed on this. And it worked: Photos of overcrowded pedestrian zones and shopping centers made the rounds.

But now comes the bill: The number of new corona infections is rising faster than it has been since spring. Depending on the region, the health authorities report an increase of between 30 and over 40 percent in just seven days. For every 100,000 inhabitants, there is an average of 184 new cases in one week in Spain. The number of hospital patients is increasing, as are those in intensive care units. Over 24 percent of the intensive care beds are occupied with Covid cases. Between 200 and 300 patients die every day. The third corona wave is here, nobody doubts it anymore.

Suddenly nobody is talking about citizens’ freedom of movement or the right to visit their families. Health Minister Salvador Illa calls on the Spaniards to “restrict mobility and social contacts as much as possible”. The regional governments are adopting all conceivable measures, relying on the state of alarm, which is valid until May 9th.

In Catalonia, people are not allowed to leave their community until further notice. Restaurants and shops with more than 400 square meters are not allowed to open. The same goes for gyms and sports halls. Since December 23, the number of intensive care patients in northeast Spain around Barcelona has risen by 32 percent. If this continues – and everything speaks for it – then the intensive care units will reach their limits within a week.

Educational institutions remain open

In the Madrid region, too, 1.2 of the 6.6 million inhabitants are not allowed to leave their municipality or district. And in Castilla y León in central Spain, the isolation of the entire region will be extended from Monday to May 9th. Nocturnal curfews continue to apply across the country. In Andalusia, southern Spain, bars and restaurants have to close at 6 p.m. The curfew has been brought forward from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. In the Valencia region, restaurants even have to lower the blinds at 5 p.m. And on Mallorca all shopping centers, bars and gyms will close for at least two weeks from Tuesday. However, schools and universities remain open almost everywhere in Spain.

The Spanish Ministry of Health has ruled out a complete lockdown, such as the one from mid-March to the end of May 2020. Minister Illa hopes that the regional measures will work. In addition, the vaccinations against Covid-19, which started on December 27, should help to master the situation.

Vaccinations sometimes slow

But that could remain a pious wish. Because while some regions – above all Asturias in northern Spain – use all means to administer the weekly vaccine doses, the campaign is more than hesitant to start in regions with a large population and extremely affected by Covid-19.

The capital region of Madrid comes off worst. So far, only 14.3 percent of the vaccinations have been used there. Doctors and nurses criticize that the conservative regional government did not prepare the vaccination campaign. In addition, no additional staff was hired. Now that the regional government is under pressure, the vaccination is being handed over to private service providers. The whole thing has a system: Prime Minister Isabel Díaz Ayuso already behaved in a similar way when tracing contacts in autumn. At that time, too, there was a lack of staff, whereupon the service was privatized.

In neighboring Portugal, too, new infections are increasing rapidly after easing at Christmas. With more than 10,000 cases in 24 hours, the value is now higher than in spring. “We are once again seeing enormous pressure on the state health services,” said Health Minister Marta Temido. Almost 7,500 Portuguese have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.