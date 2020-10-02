As of late Friday evening, the freedom of movement of five million people in Spain will be largely restricted. Madrid is also affected.

MADRID taz | New drastic measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic will come into effect in Spain on Friday evening, October 2, at 10:48 p.m. That is exactly 48 hours after the relevant decree by Health Minister Salvador Illa was published in the Official Journal.

The measures affect a total of eleven communities in which there have been 500 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, at least 10 percent of the Covid tests were positive and 35 percent of the intensive care beds are already occupied. Except for the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, ​​all are in the Madrid region – including the capital.

The affected communities, in which around five million people live, are largely cordoned off. Only those who can give valid reasons such as visiting someone in need of care, work, dealing with authorities or training are allowed to leave their area or enter an enclosed area.

No more than six people may be present at private meetings. Cultural venues, restaurants and betting shops have to reduce their seats by half. The curfew and closing time will be brought forward. Although people are allowed to move within their community, if the regional administration does not issue further restrictions, Health Minister Illa recommends “avoiding unnecessary changes of location”.

695 new infections per 100,000 population

The measures had become necessary after the contagion rate got out of control, especially in the Madrid region. Nowhere in Europe is the number of infections rising as quickly as here. In the last 14 days there were 695 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants as of Thursday – 262 in the last seven days.

A fifth of all corona tests are positive, and more than 40 percent of the intensive care beds are already occupied by corona patients. Around a third of the 778,000 Spanish Covid cases and 9,450 of the almost 32,000 deaths come from the Madrid region. 176 people died there of Covid in the last week.

The regional government, a coalition of the right-wing Partido Popular (PP) and the right-wing liberal Ciudadanos (Cs), which is supported by the right-wing extremist VOX, had already imposed mobility restrictions on 45 residential areas in the past two weeks.

This particularly affects the poorer districts and communities in the south of the capital. The infection curve continues to rise. Prime Minister Isabel Díaz Ayuso strictly refused to take any further action.

Dispute between conservatives and left-wing government

Instead, the conservative is counting on a confrontation with the Spanish left-wing government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez. It lets negotiations collapse, demands the same measures for the whole of Spain in order to initially approve them and if they – as now – are passed by a majority by the Spanish regions and implemented by the central government, the consensus is broken again. Ayuso even wants to take the new measures to court.

The rest of Spain is watching this spectacle in horror. Because the situation in Madrid also threatens neighboring regions such as Castilla y León. There, as in Madrid, PP and Cs rule. Nevertheless, they voted in favor of Health Minister Illa’s measures.

While in Castilla y León even the smallest communities have contact tracing staff, there are far too few tracers in Madrid. The new hires in the public health sector that Ayuso promised when the lockdown was lifted after the first wave of Covid are still a long time coming. 72 health centers in districts and villages are closed, the staff has been withdrawn for other tasks.