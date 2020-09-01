Chancellor Angela Merkel has appealed to the Germans not to let up in the fight against the Corona crisis. Bavaria draws consequences.

Update from 09/01/2020, 7.15 a.m.: That Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin stated the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Germany on Tuesday at 242,381 – an increase of 1165 since the previous day. The RKI registered a total of 9298 deaths, as many as the day before. According to the RKI, the number of people recovered was around 216,200.

North Rhine-Westphalia tightened corona requirements for larger events

+++ 3:06 p.m .: North Rhine-Westphalia is the first federal state to tighten the requirements for larger events: over the previous ones Corona rules In addition, with more than 500 people taking part, it must now also be ensured that arrival and departure can take place in compliance with the interests of infection protection, said Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) on Monday. In addition, events with more than 1000 participants must also be approved by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry has “the last word,” said Laumann. Prime Minister Armin Laschet * (CDU) had said last week that the new approval chain was a lesson from the planned major concert in Düsseldorf.

Corona in Germany: mask requirement as part of the hygiene concept

+++ 13.56 p.m .: After the end of the summer holidays, Bavaria Schools initially for nine school days Mask requirement for all students in class. This was announced by the Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Monday after consultations with parents, teachers and student representatives in Munich. Only elementary school students and teachers are exempt from the mask requirement as a “safety buffer” in class. Classes in Bavaria will start again on Tuesday next week.

Angela Merkel: “It’s serious, still serious”

The Mask requirement at the start of the school year is part of the hygiene concept with which regular operations at schools are to be maintained even during the pandemic. This includes that in order to minimize the risk of infection in buildings and wherever a minimum distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained, there is an obligation to wear mouth and nose protection.

First report from August 31, 2020, 11.50 a.m .: Given an increasing number of Corona * –Infections in Germany has Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) prepared the Germans for difficult times. “You have to expect that some things will be even more difficult in the next few months than in summer,” said the head of government in Berlin on Friday. “It remains the same: It is serious, still serious – and continue to take it seriously.”

Corona in Germany: April mark exceeded for the first time

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) again 1571 new infections in Germany reported. A week ago, the mark was 2000 new for the first time since April Corona infections exceeded within 24 hours.

Nevertheless, thousands of people demonstrated again on Saturday (29.08.2020) in the Donut Demonstrate downtown against the corona restrictions. The police had banned the protest march against the corona policy, but the Berlin administrative court overturned this ruling. During the sometimes violent protests against the Corona policy in Berlin are according to the police on Saturday 316 people arrested been. 33 officers were injured, the police said on Sunday evening in the capital.

The initiative lateral thinking 711 from Stuttgart had registered 22,000 participants for the rally. In total, over 38,000 people took part in the anti-corona protests. This was announced by the Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) in a first interim balance at the weekend.

Demos against corona policy in Germany: Thousands take to the streets

In the run-up to the demonstrations, there were numerous calls on the Internet, regardless of a possible ban on demonstrations, to travel to the federal capital and protest. In the Berlin police several thousand registrations for further demonstrations were received. On August 1st, several thousand people were against the in Berlin corona-Politics in Germany took to the streets. The police broke up the rally because many demonstrators did not obey the rules of distance or wore masks.

Merkel expressly thanked the citizens for their careful behavior. Bad experiences like in other countries Germany so far been spared. This is mainly due to the fact that “the vast majority of people in Germany have shown common sense, a sense of responsibility and humanity”. For that she will “always be grateful”. However, the Chancellor does not expect the pandemic to end quickly: “We will have to live with this virus even longer, and that is why my basic attitude is one of vigilance, of attention.”

Corona in Germany: Free tests only for returnees

The day before had Merkel with the Prime Minister on how to proceed in the fight against the Corona pandemic communicated. The free tests are to be limited to returnees from risk areas from mid-September. From October, travelers from a risk area must also be placed in a mandatory quarantine and may end this at the earliest with a test from the fifth day after their return. (marv / dpa) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

