+++ 4:55 pm: In particular from the Corona pandemic In future, affected municipalities in Bavaria will not only be required to wear a mask in heavily frequented public places, but also one Alcohol ban. The Bavarian cabinet did that on Tuesday in Munich as a reaction to the partly strong again increasing numbers of infections decided in the state. Accordingly, if 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants are exceeded in a region, a package of measures should take effect in seven days, which can also include a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. In principle, this was also possible up to now, but the new regulation of the state government provides that the municipalities are urged more clearly to implement the measures.

Corona in Germany: Federal Cross of Merit for Christian Drosten and Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim

+++ 11.40 a.m .: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier confers under the motto “United and there for one another” this year Federal Cross of Merit. As the Federal President’s Office currently announces, people will be honored who help to cope with the corona pandemic, promote the merging of East and West and contribute to breaking down prejudices in our society.

This year, the virologist was among the winners Christian Drosten. According to the website of the President’s Office, he is one of the leading scientists, both nationally and internationally, who play an outstanding role in combating the pandemic. Also the Pianist Igor Levit receives this award. He had in its prime Corona pandemic Regularly given house concerts on Twitter.

Another award winner is the science journalist Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim, whose core area is to convey complex scientific facts in an understandable manner. “The chemist and science journalist explains the world to us in an innovative, up-to-date manner and using all media from podcasts to television to books,” the Office of the Federal President puts it.

Coronavirus: The number of new infections could rise sharply in the cold season

Frankfurt – So far, Germany has fewer coronavirus infections and Covid-19 deaths than other countries in the European neighborhood. An overload of the health system has so far not taken place, and the Corona measures with a few exceptions, relaxed across the board. In Munich *, for example, due to the increasing number of cases, a mask requirement was introduced in public places. Meetings and private parties have also been restricted.

Coronavirus in Germany: The number of new infections has risen again

At major events, there is a relation Relaxations a different picture. While some Bundesliga clubs are playing soccer again in front of spectators – albeit in a limited number – large concerts in halls, for example, are largely prohibited until the end of 2020. However, more and more voices are being raised, which in view of the current situation are rising again Corona infection numbers Take a critical look at already implemented easing and warn against further.

The SPD member of the Bundestag Karl Lauterbach For example, for weeks there has been a warning against loosening the corona measures too quickly, especially in the upcoming cold season: “Case numbers are increasing in 73 countries worldwide. 1 million dead so far. And now the bad weather comes. More than 90% of the superspreader events take place indoors. The next few weeks will decide whether we will repeat the success of the first wave in Germany, ”he wrote Twitter.

The head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), also warned against the rising Corona infection numbers and appealed to the citizens. They may behave in a disciplined manner in autumn and winter: “Now discipline is required in the population,” he said in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. It is not the time to send opening signals. Rather, one has to act “very consistently on site”. As before, it is the responsibility of the federal states to implement restrictions or to relax Corona requirements to decide.

Spahn introduces fever clinics in the fight against the corona virus

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) meanwhile has further medical measures to prevent Corona infections announced. Novel Fever clinics could be part of a strategy to contain the virus be in the cold season. If patients had respiratory symptoms, they could contact the outpatient department and thus avoid the risk of infection in doctor’s offices. The outpatient clinics should either be located outside the practices, or special consultation hours should be offered. (By Katja Thorwarth) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network.