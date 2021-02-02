The Corona crisis is driving up the costs for Hartz IV recipients. The SPD is therefore pushing for monthly grants. That doesn’t go far enough for the comrades in Hamburg.

Hamburg – The Hamburg SPD is pushing for financial help for low-wage earners in the Corona crisis. After the Senate in the Hanseatic city already Hartz IV recipients granted a one-off payment for the purchase of medical masks If possible, the support service should also be extended to other low-income groups, according to a joint demand with the Green parliamentary group in the Hamburg parliament. “The everyday and consistent protection against Corona must not be a question of cost,” says the paper.

With their initiative, the two government factions are looking at around 13,000 households who also have a low income but do not qualify for basic security because of the housing benefit. As with Hartz IV recipients, the monthly burdens increased for this group of people due to the omission of lunch in schools and daycare centers or the purchase of medical protective masks, it is said. Therefore, the Senate should check whether a grant is possible, reports the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de*. The Hamburg government factions are thus in line with the Federal SPD, which wants to debate the increase in Hartz IV rates because of the corona pollution in the coalition committee. *24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network