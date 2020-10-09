Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has issued new guidelines for festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, Deepawali in view of the prevailing corona infection situation in the state. According to these rules, no garba can be held during Navratri. Although the idol can be worshiped in a publicly open place after permission from the local authorities, it will not be allowed to touch the idols or distribute the offerings.

Along with this, a large number of people cannot gather in big programs like Dussehra fair, Ramlila, Ravana Dahan. The crowd will be banned. At least 200 people will be able to gather in the fair. The deadline of these programs has also been fixed for only one hour. These guidelines of the state government will be applicable from October 15.

According to the guidelines, it will be mandatory for all those who attend the program to wear masks. It is mandatory for the organizers to have a thermal scanner, sanitizer. Also, all goods including stage, mike, chair have to be sanitized from time to time. During this time, spitting, pan-masala and gutkha are completely banned.

Corona status in Gujarat

On Thursday, 1116 new cases of corona infection were reported in Gujarat. The total number of infected in the state has been 1,47,789. After the death of 7 patients, the number of people who died of the virus in the state reached 3538. According to Health Department data, 1129 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of people recovering from Korana in the state increased to 1,27,786. There are 16,465 active patients in the state, out of which 86 patients are breathing with the help of ventilators.

