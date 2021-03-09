Corona crisis Germany had to suspend the payment of corona subsidies due to suspected fraud

Some of the corporate crowns in Germany are temporarily unpaid while the state investigates suspected fraud.

Germany has temporarily suspended the payment of interest subsidies to some companies due to suspected fraud. The country’s Ministry of Economy announced the matter on Tuesday.

According to the news agency Reuters, the temporary suspension of payments concerns companies that have applied for corona subsidies due to the decline in business from November to December, as well as bridge financing tailored for the Korona period.

The ministry says it has sent the suspected cases to prosecutors who have launched an investigation into the matter. Subsidies were suspended on 5 March.

“There are suspicions that in some cases state aid related to the corona has been obtained illegally through fraud. Payments are being reviewed and are temporarily suspended. Support will be available [taas] soon, ”a spokesman for the Ministry of Economy commented, according to Reuters.

The ministry has not provided an exact number of suspected scam cases, but says there have been several. The amount scammed from the German state is not known and the ministry has not commented on it. Instead, the German-speaking Business Insider says the amount scammed is several million euros.

Germany has extensively closed shops and restricted business in the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. For example, in November, all restaurants, museums and other leisure facilities were closed and tourism was prohibited. The country has also been restricting outdoor movement regulations.

The German state, like many other countries, has created new support systems to avoid redundancies and bankruptcies.