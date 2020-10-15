new Delhi: This is the time of year when festivals are bright. Festivals like Navratri, Dussehra and Deepawali are popular, but this time the effect of corona is clearly visible on the festivals too. Navratri will begin on October 17, but this time Raunak will not be like every year. The grand pandal of Maa Durga and the giant idols sitting in them will not be seen.

In Delhi, the government has allowed installation of a pandal but with strict guidelines. Fairs, swings, food stalls etc. are prohibited. But it was so late in getting this permission that most of the Durga Puja organizers have decided not to place the pandal. Durga Puja organizer Utpal Ghosh at Chittaranjan Park says that every year in the CR Park area, Durga Puja used to come as a surprise.

Devotees will be able to sit at home through online

Preparations for setting up the pandal started months ago. Every year 9 Durga Puja pandals were installed in Chittaranjan Park area, but this time there will not be pandals. Grand idols of mother will also not be seen. 1 day Kalash Puja will be done. However, an online arrangement has been made to see the worship in the Kali temple, which the devotees will be able to see sitting at home. Dilip Das, the idol maker in Chittaranjan Park area, has been making sculptures for the last 7 years. But this time the corona has been killed along with the festival. Every year 20-30 sculptures were found to be made, this time only 6-7 sculptures have been made so far.

The height of the idols has also been reduced considerably as there are no purchase points. Dilip Ghosh says that first 4-5 months used to come in advance because the work was too much. This time there is no work and the artisans did not come as much. Statues of Idrish, who works as idols in the Geeta Colony area of ​​Delhi, are almost ready. Finishing is in progress. Idrish says that this time the work is half done. Earlier orders of 40-50 idols were found. Work also started from 5-6 months ago. There were 15-20 artisans.

There will be no celebration and beauty, but there will be no loss in mother’s welcome

This time the artisans are also 4-5, the work also started two and a half months ago. The idols of the mother, which were earlier made of 11-14 feet height, are this time only of 6-7 feet height. Orders of tall idols have also not been received and they are also afraid that the idol will not be sold. An artisan from Kolkata told that he had made 42 sculptures last year, this time he has made only 20 sculptures. There is no work at all, there used to be money in this month of the year, this time there is nothing. For this reason, most of the artisans did not even come to work this time.

In this holy festival of Maa Durga, even though there is no celebration and beauty like every year, there will be no shortage in the reception of mother. Everyone’s wish is that the epidemic crisis should end with the arrival of the mother.

Read this also.

UPPSC AE Exam date: UPPSC Engineering Services Exam scheduled for November 1, know new date

Don’t withdraw money from ATM, but do not worry if you are deducted from your account, you will get a refund of 100 rupees daily in 5 days.

Making money by depositing gold in the bank was easy, learn about SBI’s revamped gold deposit scheme