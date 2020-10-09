Crumbling harmony: Söder and Kurz meet at the border today – there is a crunch in the Corona policy. Can a conversation smooth things over?

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder meets with Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The corona crisis discussion is mainly about the risk areas Tyrol and Vorarlberg.

The meeting takes place directly at the border on Bavarian soil.

Update from October 9th, 4:01 p.m.: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) on Friday clearly opposed renewed border closings in the fight against the Corona pandemic pronounced. “We in Germany don’t want a second one Lockdown, we don’t want the borders to be closed either, ”said Söder on the sidelines of a meeting with Short in Bad Reichenhall.. “Closing the borders would be an ultima ratio that nobody wants now.” Short also stressed that it was “a very important aspect that the borders remain open”. It was similar before Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed (CDU). It also virtually ruled out border closings and a second nationwide lockdown.

Corona crisis discussion: Bavarian-Austrian friendship on the brink – Söder avoids risk area

First report: Bad Reichenhall – For Markus Söder, who likes to clean out carriages, boats and royal castles when visiting Chancellor, it is a really rough atmosphere. in the Bad Reichenhall customs office, a gray concrete block next to the stinking and noisy one Motorway A 8, receives Bavaria’s Prime Minister this afternoon Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Not a state visit, a working meeting – but it is explosive Corona crisis.

Corona crisis talk: The climate between Söder and Kurz has cooled down

Between Bavaria and Austria if the climate has cooled down significantly in the past few weeks, they also noticed that beyond the border, irritated. Short, the young and admired by many conservatives in Europe Chancellor, had at the beginning of the pandemic with determined activities set the pace for those countries that took the virus risk seriously early on. Söder copied Austria Rules even slightly delayed.

In between came Short but skid: he loosened up early Mask requirement and Curfew – until the numbers in the country rose sharply again. That cost him popularity. And Söder suddenly talked about quite differently Austria, emphasized the virological and political damage caused by the change of course (“complete rollback”) and kept talking about the disaster in the party ski resort Ischgl in February, which is currently being processed at least legally.

Corona crisis talk: No border closure between Bavaria and Tyrol

Especially in Tyrol and Vorarlberg (Incidence over 75) also solved the German Travel warning Shocked at the end of September. “A non-happening winter season is a disaster,” said Short Minutes after the message Berlin: “There’s a lot going on right now.” His government is currently negotiating discreetly across Europe Withdrawal, Belgium has already been convinced. In the background, the debate about the Corona * rules is also a battle for Tourists. Not just in winter, already in the Autumn break want in three weeks Söder as many travelers as possible in Bavaria’s hotels hold. For the Infection protection and especially for the economy.

Short and Söder, Duzfriends and actually in direct SMS contact, have a lot to talk about today – more than fits in the agreed 45 minutes in the concrete block. After all, there are also common interests: especially for commuter and the Movement of goods Both sides want to keep the border open, unlike in the first wave. Leading CSU politician also had in Berlin successfully used to ensure that the Kleinwalsertal and the community Young wood when risk areas but still be excluded.

The date for the meeting was searched longer, almost had one Corona*-Case in the Chancellery on Monday Short held up. The place was just as intensively negotiated – right across the border. Söder wanted, so you can hear, yes not in a Austrian risk area to travel. “We’ll meet on Bavarian soil,” he says happily. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

At a mountain hut in Chiemgau, guests from the risk area Tyrol were no longer allowed to stop because the landlords feared a fine. They have now rowed back.

Find out in our current news tickers how the corona situation is in Bavaria and Austria.