SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) – The US driving service broker Lyft also posted deep red numbers at the end of the year in view of the ongoing stresses caused by the Corona crisis. In the fourth quarter, a loss of 458.2 million dollars (378.1 million euros) fell, as the Uber rival announced on Tuesday after the US market closed. Revenues fell 44 percent year over year to $ 569.9 million.

The company emphasized, however, that it is on the mend – from the second quarter of 2021 growth can be expected again, which should then strengthen in the second half of the year, said CFO Brian Roberts. Lyft reduced costs significantly in the final quarter and exceeded its 2020 savings targets by 20 percent. The share reacted after the trading hours with strong price increases.

There was a loss of $ 1.8 billion in the entire past business. Revenue fell 35 percent to $ 2.4 billion. Unlike its big competitor Uber, which is trying to get through the crisis with other services such as food delivery services, Lyft has so far not had much on offer apart from the core business of transport service, which is badly affected by the pandemic./hbr/DP/he