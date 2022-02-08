Corona crisis changes spending pattern: spending is falling, but not for home

In the first year of the corona crisis, Dutch households started spending less in proportion to their income. This is the conclusion of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on the basis of Wednesday published figures† Despite the fact that the average income in 2020 was just under 13 percent higher than in 2015, households spent about 3 percent less. On average, households spent 35,300 euros in 2020; about 75 percent of their income. In 2015 this was still 88 percent.

Due to the corona measures, the Netherlands had fewer options to spend money on goods and services outside the door. Catering, cultural venues and non-essential shops had to close their doors twice for a longer period of time in 2020. In that year, adjusted for price increases, households spent 28 percent less on the hotel and catering industry than in 2015. Less was also spent on recreation and culture and on clothing and shoes in 2020: 14 and 13 percent less than five years previously.

Expenditure on products and services for in and around the home actually rose. For example, households spent 20 percent more on home furnishings and household appliances than in 2015. Homeowners also invested more in the maintenance of their home, an average of 17 percent more than five years previously. The Netherlands also spent an average of 8 percent more on food.

Every five years, CBS conducts research into the spending pattern of private households in the Netherlands. For four weeks, participants in the study record all expenditure on items and services of 20 euros and more in an online household book. During one of those weeks, they also record all expenses less than 20 euros. In addition, they complete a questionnaire about their fixed costs and characteristics of their household.