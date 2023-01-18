The epidemic led governments to take several preventive measures, including the imposition of quarantine for a long period, especially in 2020, which reduced the chances of single women to meet potential partners for their lives, with the aim of forming a family.

Experts believe that the Corona crisis has raised many women’s concerns about fertility periods and their biological clocks.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” obtained statistics for the year 2020 regarding egg freezing in Britain, which revealed an increase in the demand for this step compared to 2019.

According to figures from Britain’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority, an average of 219 women froze their eggs per month in 2020, compared to less than 200 per month in the previous year.

These were the words of Dr. Ipokatis Sarris of the King’s Fertility Clinic in London:

• “We saw an increase in the demand for egg freezing after the Corona crisis.”

• “The requests came from women who had to spend more time alone (away from the possibility of dating men and starting a family), which gave them more time to think about their options.”

• “These women, along with those whose partners ended their relationships during the pandemic-related restrictions, may have felt some fear about their choices to start a family.”

In the same context, the “Area Fertility” fertility clinic in the British capital said that it had witnessed a “significant increase in demand for egg freezing since the epidemic”, as the procedure is now required by a fifth of its clients from women.

While some women had to freeze their eggs for medical reasons that might prevent their chances of conceiving, the vast majority took this measure voluntarily.