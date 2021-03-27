I.n times of the pandemic, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) also moved some of their meetings to the Internet. This lowers the inhibition threshold to participate, as a spokesman for the nationwide self-help group says. Although there are no concrete figures because there are no lists of members, there is a noticeable increase in numbers. In particular, more young people take part in the online meetings.

Nationwide there are currently at least 260 groups of Alcoholics Anonymous who meet via video switching. Some more can – depending on the regional Corona regulations – meet in person. Before the pandemic, there were around 1,800 Alcoholics Anonymous groups and an estimated 20,000 people affected who took advantage of the services.

Became much more achievable

The online meetings have a major disadvantage, says the spokesman. “A meeting like this doesn’t really replace a face-to-face meeting. That is clear. ”That is why more face-to-face events are to be offered again after the pandemic. However, he also sees two positive effects: “We have become much more accessible.” Interested parties could virtually take part in a meeting from anywhere in any city at different times.

This makes it easier for people in rural areas who have poor transport connections or those with walking difficulties to visit Alcoholics Anonymous. Especially among Alcoholics Anonymous there are people who don’t have a driver’s license or a car, says the spokesman. You could now participate from your computer or mobile phone.

The second advantage of the video meeting is the low-threshold entry. “I don’t have to get up and go wherever and show myself face to face.” You can also leave an online meeting quickly. “I can click inside and when I have the feeling that I can’t take it anymore, I press the button.”

“We drink with and without Corona”

The fact that people participate in video switching and do not show their faces is not welcome, says the spokesman, who himself claims to have been dry for 40 years. Then there could easily be abuse, people could watch the meetings and do mischief. Those affected, who may be emotionally stressed, would be disturbed by it.

Basically, the number of participants has tended to decline in recent years. “I have the impression that we are growing now.” The spokesman does not think that people in the pandemic are drinking significantly more. “People drink with and without Corona.” Now the pub and the pizzeria are closed and people are buying alcohol in the supermarket.

Working in the home office can have advantages and disadvantages for drinkers. In some companies it is common for employees to “open a bottle at 9 o’clock”. The wife, for example, only sees what the husband drinks at home in the evening. “In the home office, the woman is now practically behind him and he can no longer drink.” There is no corrective.